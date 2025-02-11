Young Kazakh Football Talent to Join London’s Chelsea in Record Transfer

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 11 February 2025

ASTANA – Almaty’s Kairat football team confirmed the transfer of 16-year-old forward Dastan Satpayev to London’s Chelsea Football Club on Feb. 10. He will move to London in the summer of 2026 when he turns 18.

Dastan Satpayev. Photo credit: prosports.kz

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the transfer fee, including bonuses, reached four million euros (US$4.1 million), a record for Kazakhstan’s league.

Born in Almaty, Satpayev joined the Kairat Academy at the age of eight. There, he underwent all stages of training. From the start, he stood out for his hard work, discipline, and desire for perfection.

Over two seasons in the Kazakhstan Youth Football League (QJ League), he scored 26 goals and made 10 assists in 28 matches, earning the 2024 Most Valuable Player award.

In May 2024, he became the youngest player ever to debut for Kairat’s senior team.


