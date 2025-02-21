Sanremo Junior Kazakhstan Final to Select Winner for Italy Competition

ASTANA – The final of the Sanremo Junior Kazakhstan children’s competition will take place on Feb. 22 in Aktobe, where a grand prix winner will be chosen to represent the country at the 16th Sanremo Junior international vocal competition in Italy, announced the event organizers on their social media account.

The event is organized by the Academy of Arts of Astana, the official representative of a company that hosts the Sanremo Junior competition in Italy. The semi-final of Sanremo Junior Kazakhstan took place on Feb. 20.

The final will feature 16 participants competing in three categories and special performances from six young singers. Among the guests is Magzhan Mynbayev, a 12-year-old singer from Karagandy, who won the first grand prix of Sanremo Junior Kazakhstan and took second place at last year’s Sanremo Junior in Italy.

This is Kazakhstan’s second national competition for Sanremo Junior, and it attracted 55 participants from various regions.

The winner is also expected to receive an educational grant of four million tenge (over US$8,000).

The Sanremo Junior international vocal competition will bring together young talents from 26 countries aged 6 to 15 on March 26 in Italy.