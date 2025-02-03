Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund Provides $354.1 Million in Charitable Aid

ASTANA – The Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund (to the people of Kazakhstan) has provided 186 billion tenge ($354.1 million) in charitable assistance since its establishment three years ago, former chairman Bolat Zhamishev said at a Jan. 29 press conference in the Central Communications Service (CCS).

Zhamishev, who led the fund since January 2022, stepped down from his position on Jan. 31 as his term ended.

According to the CCS’s press office, Zhamishev stated that the fund has accumulated 252 billion tenge (US$479.8 million), including 96.6 billion tenge (US$183.9 million) in 2024.

The fund was created not just to provide one-time assistance but to address systemic issues that have remained unresolved for many years. It aims to improve the population’s quality of life by developing rural education, healthcare, rehabilitation, social support, culture, children’s and inclusive sports, and emergency aid.

Since its launch, the fund has initiated 104 charitable programs and projects, 62 of which have been completed and are valued at 240 billion tenge (US$470 million).

Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund contributes at least 7% of the fund’s net income every year. In 2023, this totaled 50 billion tenge (US$95.2 million). The same amount is expected in the following years and will be primarily directed toward oncology treatment and orphan disease medication.

Moreover, the Satti Zhuldyz lottery operator transferred 1.4 billion tenge (US$2.6 million) to the fund in 2024, as mandated by Kazakhstan’s lottery regulations.

With Zhamishev’s departure, the fund’s board of trustees appointed Lazzat Chinkisbayeva, who previously served as his deputy, as the new chair. She will assume her duties on Feb. 1. Chinkisbayeva is recognized as a public figure and an expert in charity, social project management, and institutional development of NGOs in Kazakhstan.