Kazakhstan’s Population Surpasses 20.2 Million, Grows 1.26% in 2024

ASTANA — The population of Kazakhstan surpassed 20.2 million as of Jan. 1, according to the figures released by the Bureau of National Statistics. The number of citizens grew by 252,242, or 1.26%, over the past year.

Kazakhstan’s largest cities continue to see rapid population growth. Almaty remains the most populous city, with a population of nearly 2.3 million, an increase of 63,658 in 2024. The least populous region remains the Ulytau Region, with 221,317 people.

The Turkistan Region recorded a population of nearly 2.2 million people, growing by 12,163 over the year. The population of the Almaty Region was 1,560,377, adding 29,210 people.

Astana follows with a population exceeding 1.5 million, with 98,782 new residents. Shymkent’s population also grew by 34,197, surpassing 1.2 million.

Over 12.7 million people live in urban areas, while 7.5 million live in rural areas.