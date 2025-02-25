Kazakhstan to Launch Three Joint Terminals with China This Year

ASTANA — In 2025, Kazakhstan and China plan to launch a logistics complex in Almaty, a logistics center in the Moscow Region of Russia, and a terminal in the port of Alyat, Azerbaijan.

As stated by the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company, these plans were approved during a Feb. 21 meeting between KTZ Chairman Nurlan Sauranbayev and Fan Hongwei, party secretary of Xi’an.

Kazakhstan will complete a full-fledged East-West terminal network by 2026, including the logistics centers and terminals planned for 2025 in Svisloch, Belarus and Budapest, Hungary.

The volume of transportation at the Xi’an joint cargo terminal, a key hub on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, increased 33fold last year. Over 5,000 trains departed from the Xi’an dry port in the China-Europe direction, accounting for 25% of all shipments on this route — a record high.

Kazakhstan and Xi’an dry port also advance international logistics projects, exceeding $200 million in investments.