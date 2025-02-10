Kazakhstan to Boost Sugar Production with New Factory in Atyrau Region

ASTANA – Goldbridge International plans to construct a sugar factory in the Atyrau Region with an annual production capacity of 144,000 tons. The total investment for the project is estimated at 58 billion tenge ($112.9 million), with 80% of the funding coming from a Chinese investor.

The project is expected to create 200 jobs, reported the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry on Feb. 7.

The project’s primary goal is to meet the domestic demand for sugar. Approximately 900,000 tons of raw materials from sugar beets or cane will be required to produce this volume. The investor has already discussed the project with a local Atyrau company prepared to cultivate the necessary beets.

The factory is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2026. Serik Shapkenov, the akim (mayor) of the Atyrau Region, emphasized that Kazakhstan currently imports 90% of its sugar and expressed strong support for the project. He assured the company that the region would fully support its implementation.

“This is an essential and impactful project for us. The land in Atyrau is perfect for beet cultivation, and I believe this project will not only meet domestic demand but also contribute to the growth of our agricultural sector. We are prepared to provide all necessary infrastructure,” said Shapkenov.