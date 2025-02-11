Kazakhstan Reaches Progress in Transparency International’s 2024 Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan improved its ranking in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), climbing five spots to 88th place among 180 countries.

The country scored 40 points, marking a historic high due to comprehensive measures to combat corruption. The global average score was 43, while in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region (19 countries) – 35.

Kazakhstan is the highest-ranked country in Central Asia and the only country in the region to improve its ranking. It significantly outperforms its neighbors, including Uzbekistan (121st), the Kyrgyz Republic (146th), Russia (154th), and Tajikistan (164th).

Since 2016, Kazakhstan has gained 11 points (from 29). Below Kazakhstan in the index are countries such as India (38), Indonesia (37), Argentina (37), Serbia (35), Ukraine (35), Brazil (34), Thailand (34), Türkiye (34), and Belarus (33).

Each country receives a score ranging from 0 to 100, where 0 indicates a highly corrupt public sector, and 100 represents a very clean one.

The CPI is calculated using data from nine organizations, relying on expert and business evaluations of corruption within the public sector.