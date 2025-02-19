Kazakhstan, Jordan Joint Statement: Boosting Trade, Energy, Culture, and Direct Flights

ASTANA – The joint statement adopted on Feb. 19 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein emphasized the need to deepen trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in energy, agriculture, infrastructure, IT, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

According to the Akorda, the leaders confirmed their readiness to expand cooperation in the nuclear industry.

They also expressed a mutual desire to explore prospects for developing transport and logistics routes, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. To boost tourism, they considered opening direct flights between the two countries.

The leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in education through student and teacher exchanges, joint educational programs, and scientific research. They also committed to deepening cultural ties by organizing joint events, including exhibitions and cultural days.

They expressed readiness to hold joint cultural and business events in 2025, marking the 20th anniversary of Astana and Amman’s twinning. These events will include festivals, exhibitions, and experience exchanges in sustainable development and technology.

The leaders instructed their governments to regularly convene meetings of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural, and Humanitarian Cooperation and to intensify the Business Council’s efforts to identify promising trade, economic, and investment opportunities.

They also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

As a token of appreciation, President Tokayev presented King Abdullah II with Kazakhstan’s highest state honor, the Order of Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle).