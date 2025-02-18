Kazakhstan, Hungary Agree on Oil Supplies and Joint Energy Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Hungary have reached agreements on oil deliveries and collaborative energy projects, including test shipments of Kazakh oil to Hungary and joint efforts in the nuclear energy sector, following a Feb. 17 meeting between Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The discussion focused on the collaboration between KazMunayGas national oil and gas company and MOL Group, notably in the development of the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, where both companies are involved. The ministers also addressed the logistics of Kazakh oil deliveries to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline and agreed to initiate test shipments this year, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in Hungary’s expertise in producing dry cooling towers for nuclear power plants. Hungarian company MVM Group was identified as a key partner.

Satkaliyev emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, noting the potential for expanding cooperation in both the oil and gas sectors and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“I am confident that joint efforts will contribute to the sustainable development of the energy systems of our countries and strengthening energy security,” he said.