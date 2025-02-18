Jordan, Kazakhstan Exert All Possible Efforts at Highest Levels to Boost Financial and Trade Relations

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries in 1993, Jordan and Kazakhstan have been working relentlessly under the wise guidance of the leaders of both countries to enhance their bilateral relations, aiming at bringing them to higher levels. This is what has been going on for more than three decades. I have genuine optimism for a strong boost to the economic bilateral relations in all fields of cooperation as a result of the upcoming official visit of His Excellency President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Mid-February this year at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein.

Both countries opened their embassies in respective capitals and began working in 2007. Since then, Jordan and Kazakhstan have been exerting every possible effort to strengthen their economic, cultural, and political ties. Multiple high-level visits to both countries were a key driving force behind the strong relations.

Since my arrival in Astana in September 2023, I have noticed a tangible eagerness to explore new opportunities for lucrative cooperation for both countries. Mining, trade, energy, and higher education have recently become the main focus of both countries.

There are available Jordanian products that can be of added value for importers and consumers in the Kazakh market, such as medicines, high-tech industries, textiles, phosphates, potash, fertilizers, fruits, vegetables, olive oil and Dead Sea products.

I am sure that Jordan is open to all proposals in this regard. Of course, and at the same time, we have our own suggestions for lucrative ventures and joint ventures of mutual benefits.

I can say that His Majesty King Abdullah ll and His Excellency President Kassym Jomart Tokayev are leading and guiding a process that will for sure yield better opportunities for all sectors in both countries. Both leaders held telephone conversations to strengthen the brotherly ties between Jordan and Kazakhstan. They also met twice in New York and agreed to prioritize the development of bilateral relations. His Majesty the King visited Kazakhstan seven times, which indicates the high importance that Jordan attaches to its relations with Kazakhstan.

Good efforts to increase the trade volume

Significant discussions have been going on to improve the bilateral trade volume. Such important talks have been conducted with senior officials of the government of Kazakhstan, as well as during the meetings of visiting Kazakh officials in Jordan. In December last year, the fifth Joint Governmental Committee and the Joint Business Council held meetings in Amman to build on the previous agreements and boost bilateral businesses, trade, and investment. They tackled the difficulties that hindered the aspired trade volume increase. More than 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed during the official visit of His Excellency President Tokayev to Jordan this month. I hope the implementation of these agreements will facilitate trade and investment between the two countries.

An earnest desire to promote like-minded political views

At the political level, consultations are frequently conducted in Amman and Astana; both countries also exchange their points of view on bilateral, regional and international political issues of common interest during the meetings of the joint political consultation committee. I am sure the upcoming visit of His Excellency President Tokayev to Jordan and his important discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II will play a significant role in improving the already well-established political consultations and coordination on the current regional and international issues of concern for both countries.

Allow me at this point to applaud Kazakhstan’s reform process, including the latest reform agenda, which led to constitutional and legislative reforms that also included the economic and financial sectors under the leadership and wise guidance of President Tokayev.

I also grasp this opportunity to congratulate the government of Kazakhstan on the successful referendum on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the country.

With regard to political issues of common concern, I commend Astana’s position, which supports the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967. Furthermore, I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the government of Kazakhstan for its support of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in the Holy City of Jerusalem.

Jordan welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages and expressed hope that it will provide an important basis for establishing long-term peace and stability in the region.

I believe the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the establishment of a viable Palestinian state within the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, through political and diplomatic means based on international law and the two-state solution. Jordan stresses the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo of these sites.

In a connected issue, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plays a crucial role in providing humanitarian assistance and protection to Palestine refugees, ensuring the maintenance of basic services such as education, health and social services. We, in Jordan, called for providing financial assistance to the agency. In the meantime, Jordan reasserts its firm position of rejecting the Israeli incursions and illegal measures in Jerusalem’s Holy shrines of Al Aqsa Mosque and Al Haram Al Sharif. Jordan also opposes any measures that may lead to displacing Palestinians from their homeland in Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian lands.

Jordan supports Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, including the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and the nation’s nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation.

Last year, Jordan joined the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), which was an important initiative of Kazakhstan.

Tourism and education

I have confidence in the intentions and measures being taken by both countries to widely open the tourism sector in both Jordan and Kazakhstan. My recent meetings with senior officials in Astana yielded several measures and ideas on opening opportunities for tourism operators in both countries and on paying the right attention to the lucrative tourism markets of both Jordan and Kazakhstan. In this regard, I wish to see more Kazakh tourists visiting Jordan, which is home to several historical and cultural sites, including Petra, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Regarding visas, both Jordan and Kazakhstan are working on a mutual agreement to exempt citizens of both countries from visas. Meanwhile, the Jordanian border authority is authorized to grant visas to citizens of many countries, including the citizens of Kazakhstan, upon their arrival at border points. Moreover, last year, the Ministry of Interior of Jordan launched an electronic visa application, which allows any traveler to Jordan to obtain his electronic visa online before departure. Kazakhstan is included. A direct flight between Jordan and Kazakhstan is being discussed to facilitate the movement of people and goods in both directions.

I can affirm that cultural similarities between the two countries can provide a strong foundation for increased cultural exchange and collaboration.

Some institutions in Jordan, including departments in a couple of Jordanian universities, bear the name of the famous Kazakh scholar Abu Nasr al-Farabi, also well-known in Jordan. On the other hand, several events took place in Jordan last year to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the famous Kazakh poet Abai. A street and a section of a library of a prominent university were named after him.

Another area of growing cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan is high education. Nearly 300 Jordanian students are studying at four universities in Kazakhstan.

We also have a number of Jordanian business people who established their private investments in Kazakhstan. According to the latest information, there are 84 Jordanian companies registered and operating in Kazakhstan. Our Jordanian community is estimated to be about 1,000 people. Mixed marriages are common in the community.

I again grasp this opportunity to express my gratitude to the President, the government and the people of Kazakhstan for the assistance and hospitality we have received in this country since my arrival in Astana along with my family, as well as to wish His Excellency the President a successful visit to Jordan.

Ramadan Mubarak, and Happy Nowruz.

The author is Hamzeh Al Omari, ​Jordan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.