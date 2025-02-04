Jibek Joly Tourist Train Brings Festive Journey Along Silk Road This March

ASTANA – The Jibek Joly (Silk Road in Kazakh) train offers a five-day adventure across Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for the Nauryz holiday on March 20-25, making it the perfect journey for travel lovers seeking to explore the rich history and vibrant culture of the Silk Road.

According to the Kazakh Tourism national company, the city of Taraz is a new addition to the Jibek Joly train route. The five-day international tour will take travelers on an unforgettable journey through Almaty, Turkistan, Tashkent, Samarkand, Taraz, and back to Almaty. Along the way, tourists will have the chance to immerse themselves in the rich history of ancient cities, explore the spiritual heritage of the Silk Road, and discover the cultural treasures of both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The tour also offers a unique opportunity to experience the warmth of oriental hospitality, with festive events at an ethno-village featuring traditional music, rituals, and tastings of local dishes. For added convenience, the tour includes professional guides, comfortable modern carriages, meals, and guided excursions. Travel packages can be purchased through travel agencies.