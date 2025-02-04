IMF Sheds Light on Global AI Trends, Encourages Central Asia to Invest More in AI

ASTANA — According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Gen-AI: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work report, AI’s impact on the global economy is profound yet multifaceted, offering opportunities for productivity gains while raising concerns about labor market disruptions.

The report highlights that 40% of global employment is exposed to AI, with advanced economies facing greater risks—and opportunities—due to the prevalence of cognitive, task-oriented jobs.

“In advanced economies, about 60 percent of jobs are exposed to AI, due to prevalence of cognitive-task-oriented jobs. A new measure of potential AI complementarity suggests that, of these, about half may be negatively affected by AI, while the rest could benefit from enhanced productivity through AI integration. Overall exposure is 40 percent in emerging market economies and 26 percent in low-income countries,” the report reads.

This disparity underscores a critical challenge: while advanced economies are better equipped to leverage AI, emerging markets risk falling further behind, potentially widening the digital divide. The report warns that AI could exacerbate income inequality unless effective policies and investment frameworks are established to address these risks.

The AI Preparedness Index: a global perspective

The AI Preparedness Index (AIPI), developed by the IMF, evaluates countries’ readiness for AI adoption by measuring factors such as digital infrastructure, human capital, innovation capacity, and regulatory frameworks. It reveals stark disparities across regions. Advanced economies score between 0.66 and 0.72, reflecting strong investments in technology and governance. Emerging markets average around 0.4, indicating moderate readiness but significant gaps in infrastructure and policy. Low-income countries score an average of 0.26, highlighting severe barriers such as limited digital access and workforce skill deficits.

AI preparedness requires more than just technology—it demands a supportive ecosystem encompassing infrastructure, education, and innovation.

Central Asia’s AI readiness: room for growth

According to the IMF’s AIPI, Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, is making progress in AI adoption but still faces significant challenges. The region’s average AIPI score of 0.4 aligns with other emerging markets, while Kazakhstan leads with a score of 0.55, approaching EU levels (0.66).

Kazakhstan is rapidly advancing in artificial intelligence, driven by initiatives from the Ministry of Digital Development. Key projects include the 2024–2029 AI development plan, the creation of the Alem.AI international center for startups and research, and training programs at Tomorrow School and TUMO Education, which aim to educate over 1,000 students annually in technology fields. Additionally, the KazLLM language model, trained on 148 billion tokens, supports AI-based products like eGov assistants and legal services. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized the need for strong AI legislation and announced the establishment of a Council for the Development of AI with international experts.

Kazakhstan’s high AIPI score reflects growing digital investments, such as the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, but more work is needed to close the gap with advanced economies. Improving internet access, cloud infrastructure, STEM education, and private sector R&D investments are vital next steps.

Across Central Asia, challenges like weak legal frameworks and limited digital integration into traditional industries persist. According to the AIPI, governments must address these gaps to foster inclusive digital growth.

Socioeconomic implications of AI

AI’s influence on labor markets varies significantly across regions and demographics. In advanced economies, high-income earners will likely be affected as displacement risks extend beyond middle-skill jobs. Emerging markets, meanwhile, face a different challenge: they risk falling behind in leveraging AI-driven growth despite seeing less immediate labor market disruption.

According to the AIPI, younger, tech-savvy workers globally are better positioned to benefit from AI, while older workers may face challenges adapting to technological advancements. This trend is also evident in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The IMF advises policymakers to prioritize reskilling programs and establish social safety nets to ensure a fair and inclusive transition.

More broadly, the AIPI highlights that to fully harness AI’s potential, countries—including those in Central Asia—must adopt strategies tailored to their development levels. The first critical steps include strengthening broadband connectivity and digital infrastructure, expanding STEM education, and implementing training programs for AI-related skills. Establishing regulatory frameworks that foster AI innovation while addressing ethical concerns is equally vital to creating an enabling environment for growth.

Additionally, enhancing regional cooperation through cross-border projects and sharing best practices for digital transformation can accelerate progress across the region.