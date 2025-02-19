Chinese Company to Implement Nearly $12 Billion Project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – China’s East Hope Group (EHG) plans to establish a vertically integrated non-ferrous metals production facility in Kazakhstan, featuring an industrial park, a mining and processing plant, an electrolysis plant, and a power plant.

The total investment is expected to exceed $12 billion, as reported during a Feb. 17 meeting between Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Changjun Meng, the company’s general director.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the project will generate nearly 10,000 jobs and focus on export-oriented production. EHG has previously developed a similar 20-square-kilometer project in China. During the meeting, both parties discussed plans to sign an investment agreement.

On Feb. 18, EHG signed an agreement to implement an investment project focused on nonferrous metal production and deep processing in Kazakhstan. The project will establish new production facilities in two regions, incorporate advanced metallurgical technologies and boost exports to international markets, including the European Union, Central Asia, and China. It also includes the construction of new electrical capacities.

Additionally, the parties agreed to finalize an investment agreement detailing specific cooperation terms, government support measures, and mutual obligations.

EHG is a leading global producer of non-ferrous metals, semiconductor technologies, and industrial innovations. The company actively invests in low-carbon industrial complexes and international projects.