Caspian Pipeline Shareholders Pledge Support for Repairs After Drone Attack

ASTANA – Shareholders of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are ready to support repairs at the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, which sustained damage in the Feb. 17 drone attack. The repairs are expected to take approximately two months.

According to the CPC’s press service, at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 25-26, CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban reported on the damage, the condition of equipment, ongoing dismantling work, and contractor mobilization. He also reviewed CPC’s business status and Health, Safety, and Environment performance.

CPC reported strong safety records for 2024. Personnel from CPC and its contractors logged nearly 15 million man-hours without injuries or incidents, and company vehicles traveled over 33 million kilometers without accidents. No failures were recorded in mechanical or process equipment.