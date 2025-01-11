Winter Adventures Around Astana: Guide to Best Seasonal Getaways

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital, renowned for its long winters, offers a perfect setting for embracing the season’s charm and enjoying a wide range of winter activities. The surrounding areas are dotted with beautiful destinations that cater to all tastes, making it an ideal getaway for nature and adventure lovers.

Exploring Kosshy and Zhibek Zholy villages

The Kossy village, a favorite among rural recreation enthusiasts, boasts numerous leisure spots along the Nura River, such as Green Park and Chistye Prudy. Visitors can enjoy nature in cozy log houses, sledding with sled dogs, or indulge in fishing. Chistye Prudy also offers a unique winter experience, including ice swimming followed by a rejuvenating sauna.

For fishing fans, Stolichnye Raki in Zhibek Zholy village, just 30 minutes from the capital, provides a serene escape with facilities like piers, gazebos, cabins, and saunas. Whether for a day trip or an overnight stay, it’s a must-visit spot with accommodation ranging from 55,000 to 95,000 tenge (US$103-US$178).

Another great option for accommodations in the village is the Beibarys Recreation Center, a spacious hotel and restaurant complex spanning 1,700 square meters. The facility includes 22 comfortable rooms, six guest houses, and a large hunting lodge.

For entertainment, guests can enjoy karaoke, a conference room, and an interactive shooting range. The center also boasts indoor and outdoor swimming pools, as well as specialized areas for practical and bench shooting. The shooting range and the shooting club, located on-site, offer well-equipped and meticulously prepared spaces for compact-sporting and practical shooting enthusiasts.

Accommodation prices range from 35,000 to 190,000 tenge (US$65-US$357) per day, depending on the type of lodging, such as renting the hunting house or booking a room.

Active adventures and spa retreats

A short 30-minute drive from Astana, BalQaragai Recreation Area spans 28 hectares of scenic beauty, accommodating up to 1,200 guests.

A key attraction of BalQaragai is its Ethno village, a 2,680-square-meter cultural complex where visitors can immerse themselves in Kazakh traditions. Here, you can learn about national customs, participate in games, enjoy concerts, and savor authentic pilaf. Traditional yurts are crafted according to ancestral customs, giving visitors a glimpse into the daily life of the Kazakh people. The main yurt even features a Khan’s throne, adding to the historical ambiance.

Winter activities abound, with options such as ice skating, snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling. The area’s unique landscape features a mix of gentle and steep slopes, making it suitable for all skill levels. The peak ski season runs from mid-November to early April. Tubing enthusiasts can choose between two natural slopes: a gentle one for kids and a steeper descent for speed lovers.

Located on a picturesque peninsula by the Koyandy Reservoir, just 15 kilometers from Astana, Nomad Spa offers a tranquil escape. Accommodations include two Scandinavian-style cabins and luxurious glamping facilities by the lake. In winter, only the cozy cottages with verandas are available.

Nomad Spa is renowned for its baths, elevated to an art form. Options include birch, herbal, Saka baths, as well as children’s steam baths. The Saka bath recreates the traditional Kazakh steaming experience with a lakeside tent and a stone furnace heated for hours using birch firewood. Herbal decoctions are used during steaming, creating a unique and rejuvenating experience. Guests can also enjoy a heated vat that accommodates up to four people. Prices start from 15,000 tenge (US$28).

Recreational activities include boats for romantic outings, catamarans, fishing, a playground, and board games. Cottage stays cost 55,000 tenge (US$103) on weekdays and 65,000 tenge (US$122) on weekends, accommodating up to four guests.

For hunting and shooting enthusiasts, the Golden Pheasant Recreation Area in the Koyandy village offers an adventurous getaway. Along with typical snow activities, this area provides everything needed for hunting and shooting, including archery, crossbows, and shotguns. Visitors can hunt pheasants, hares, wild boars, and geese.

Amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, cabins, small rooms, a restaurant, and an extreme slide for thrill-seekers.

Further afield for serenity

Located just 100 kilometers from Astana, Akkol is a small town surrounded by dense forests, offering an ideal setting to reconnect with nature. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful escape, gain energy from the serene environment, and even spot wildlife. While many opt for camping with tents and barbecues, staying in nearby tourist complexes, resorts, or recreation areas is also available. One standout destination is the SharZhum Resort Center, where guests can indulge in winter activities like outdoor ice skating under the stars and skiing in a peaceful setting. The resort also caters to eco-conscious travelers with its electric vehicle charging station. Accommodation prices range from 60,000 to 600,000 tenge (US$112-US$1,128) per night.

A two-hour drive from Astana, Lake Imantau is a haven for those who love outdoor exploration. While the summer season is most popular, the lake’s winter charm is beyond doubt. Imantau Lake offers breathtaking mountains, a pristine lake, and coniferous forests. A forested island rises dramatically in the center of the freshwater lake, while its southern shores are sandy, and the western edges are rocky. The combination of water and forest creates a unique microclimate enriched by the therapeutic phytoncides released by the pine needles.

For hiking enthusiasts, Imantau is a treasure trove of trails. Along the lakeshore, you will find several must-visit landmarks, such as Kotelok Hill, known for its easy climb, and Angular Hill, which rewards hikers with panoramic views. Rakelski Cave, accessible via a log pathway, leads to a stunning observation deck.

One of the lake’s most distinctive features is Kazachi Island (Cossack Island), also known locally as Tasaral, meaning “stone island.” Shaped like a heart, the island boasts unique juniper vegetation and lies just four kilometers from the shore. It is also nicknamed Snake Island due to snakes in its untouched wilderness. Uninhabited and tranquil, the island can be reached by boat in the summer, where visitors can explore its forests and gather wild berries.