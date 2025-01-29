Two More Foreigners Receive Neo Nomad Visa in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Two more foreign nationals have been granted the Neo Nomad Visa, which allows them to live and work remotely in Kazakhstan. One is a resident of South Korea, and the other is a citizen of Singapore.

Additionally, a U.S. citizen is currently under consideration for the visa, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Jan. 28.

The Neo Nomad Visa, introduced in November last year, allows travelers worldwide to stay mobile, continue working for foreign companies, and live in Kazakhstan for up to a year.

The first recipient of the Neo Nomad Visa was a British citizen employed in the energy sector. To apply for the B12-1 visa, foreigners shall contact Kazakhstan’s embassies or consular offices abroad. For detailed information, visit Neo Nomad Visa Information.