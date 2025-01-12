Renowned Japanese Blogger Joins Kazakhstan’s Tourism Ambassadors to Showcase its Wonders

ASTANA – Yuji Beleza, a Japanese blogger residing in Vienna, has captivated audiences worldwide with his linguistic talent and cultural curiosity. Speaking over a dozen languages, including Kazakh, Beleza’s fluency surprises and delights Kazakh locals, given that he learned the language independently through books and online resources. In an interview with The Astana Times, Beleza shared his journey, his love for Kazakh culture, and the significance of the new title.

His viral social media videos, featuring improvised interviews in various languages, garner hundreds of thousands of views and enthusiastic comments.

In December 2024, Beleza was appointed Tourism Ambassador of Kazakhstan by the Kazakh Tourism national company, recognizing his significant contributions to promoting the country abroad.

Language as a bridge to understanding

Beleza’s blogging journey began in Vienna after earning a degree in political science.

“With my friend Suleyman from Türkiye, we started exploring social media as a side project while job hunting. I have always wanted to be an entertainer, blogger, YouTuber, or actor since childhood,” he said.

Together, they learned video production, with Suleyman as cameraman and strategist. Their street-language content quickly gained popularity.

In 2023, Beleza posted his first Turkish-language video, sparking interest in his ability to switch seamlessly between multiple languages while conversing with tourists. Today, he is conversationally fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, German, Turkish, Serbian, Spanish, and Danish, among others, constantly expanding his vocabulary.

“My passion for languages began during my teenage years in Ireland when I felt frustrated by my inability to communicate effectively with Eastern European immigrants. That’s when I decided to start learning Russian,” he recalled.

For Beleza, language is more than just a means of communication—it is a gateway to cultural insight, nurturing cross-cultural understanding, and personal growth.

“It cultivates an open mind, making you more tolerant of diverse opinions and ways of life. I have become more patient and understanding, embracing differences wholeheartedly,” he said. “Mastering languages not only deepens your cultural insight but also enriches your role as a global citizen.”

He encouraged language learners to embrace the process without fear of making mistakes.

“It is not about achieving fluency. It is about enjoying the journey and connecting with locals. The true goal of learning a language is to show respect for cultural differences and traditions,” said Beleza.

Discovering Kazakhstan

Beleza’s connection to Kazakhstan began during his student exchange in Russia, where he met his first Kazakh friend. Motivated by comments on his Turkish-language videos suggesting he looked Kazakh, he decided to learn the language and explore its culture.

His recent visit marked his fourth trip to Kazakhstan, where he explored its natural beauty, hosted a fan meeting in Almaty, and improved his Kazakh skills. Horseback riding at Kolsai and Kaiyndy lakes in the Almaty Region were also in the to-do list.

Reflecting on the aspects of Kazakh culture and traditions that left the greatest impression on him, Beleza emphasized the remarkable hospitality of the Kazakh people, who greet visitors with genuine warmth and openness.

“You can sense the rich history of the Kazakh people in the way they interact with guests from abroad. Their welcoming nature and friendliness echo the traditions of the nomadic era,” he said.

New role as a tourism ambassador

According to the Kazakh Tourism spokesperson, the Kazakhstan Tourism Ambassador program, launched in 2018, appoints prominent figures from various professional fields to promote the country’s rich tourism potential. These ambassadors play a vital role in showcasing Kazakhstan’s natural, historical, and cultural heritage to the world.

Beleza joins the ranks of global icons like Dimash Qudaibergen and Daneliya Tuleshova, who have drawn international attention to the country. Beleza received his honorary title at the Kazakh Embassy in Austria.

“I am deeply honored to receive such a gift. It comes with a great sense of responsibility to continue promoting Kazakhstan—a task I genuinely enjoy. This is one of the most meaningful recognitions I could have received, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to keep creating content about this incredible country,” said Beleza.

Looking ahead, Beleza hopes to bring Japanese and European influencers to Kazakhstan, collaborating with local celebrities like Gennady Golovkin and Dimash Qudaibergen to further boost the country’s tourism industry.