President Tokayev to Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit Next Week 

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit on Jan. 14-15, following an invitation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Akorda press service reported on Jan. 9.

Under Sheikh Mohamed’s patronage, ADSW 2025 will take place from Jan. 12-18 in Abu Dhabi, positioning itself as the first major event in the global sustainability calendar. With the theme, Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress, this year’s event aims to accelerate the global transition toward sustainable development while promoting socio economic progress.

The summit will unite global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore advanced technologies such as AI and renewable energy solutions, highlighting their transformative potential in addressing sustainability challenges. The event organizers estimate these advancements could unlock a $10 trillion economic opportunity.

ADSW, hosted by Masdar, the UAE’s pioneering clean energy company, has been a leading platform for addressing pressing sustainability issues for over 15 years. The annual gathering facilitates cross-sector collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to develop impactful solutions and drive inclusive economic, social, and environmental progress.

Kazakhstan and Masdar recently signed an investment agreement for its first wind farm in Kazakhstan, located in the Jambyl region on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku last November. As one of the largest renewable energy projects in the CIS, the development is a collaboration between Masdar, W Solar, Qazaq Green Power, and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund.

The 2025 edition will feature high-profile sessions, forums, networking opportunities, and key events such as the IRENA Assembly, the Global Climate Finance Annual Meeting, and the Green Hydrogen Summit. Additionally, the World Future Energy Summit, a cornerstone of ADSW, will showcase innovations from over 55 entrepreneurs and startups in its Innovation Hub.

President Tokayev’s participation underscores Kazakhstan’s commitment to addressing global sustainability challenges. With a focus on green technologies, renewable energy, and fostering international cooperation, Kazakhstan has emerged as an active player in promoting sustainable development.

By joining global leaders at ADSW 2025, Tokayev is expected to contribute to discussions on energy transition, climate finance, and innovation, aligning Kazakhstan’s priorities with international efforts to build a sustainable future.