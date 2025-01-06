President Tokayev Highlights International Cooperation in Education and Youth Exchanges

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of international cooperation in education and youth exchanges during his visit to the newly built dormitory at Gumilyov Eurasian National University on Jan. 6, reported Akorda.

The dormitory, accommodating 2,656 students, has been designed to ensure a barrier-free environment for students with special needs.

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek briefed the President on establishing an academic hub in Kazakhstan by opening foreign university branches and expanding student housing facilities.

In his recent interview with Ana Tili newspaper, ​​Tokayev praised the work in this direction and highlighted the significance of digitization and the development of artificial intelligence.

In 2024, Kazakhstan opened 40 dormitories with 11,079 places. This year, the country plans to launch seven dormitories in Astana with 3,400 places.

Tokayev also toured Kazakhstan International School Astana (KIS Astana), which is recognized with International Baccalaureate (IB) accreditation. The facility covers over 20,000 square meters and serves 800 schoolchildren and 120 preschoolers.

During his visit to the QazSwimAcademy, a modern sports center, Tokayev emphasized the state’s commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure. The academy features five swimming pools of various lengths, offers training in 25 disciplines, and a professional gym.