Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: “Goal is to Strengthen Economy and Sovereignty”

Interview with the Head of State for the Ana Tili Newspaper

January 3, 2025

Dear Mr. President, last year in your interview with the newspaper Egemen Qazaqstan, you summarized the main achievements of the year and outlined the key directions for the year ahead. This is becoming a commendable tradition that helps citizens better understand the essence of the country’s development. I am confident that today’s conversation will also be informative and open. To start, what do you consider the most remarkable achievements for Kazakhstan in the past year?

Last year was marked by many important events, and a great deal of work was accomplished. For example, engineering and communal infrastructure across all regions underwent modernization after having fallen into a deplorable state. A total of 18 million square meters of housing was completed, and 7,000 kilometers of highways were built or repaired. New passenger terminals were inaugurated at the airports in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent. Large-scale projects were implemented in the mining, petrochemical, and metallurgical industries. The manufacturing sector also saw active development, with its share in the industrial structure now almost equal to that of the extractive sector. I would particularly like to highlight the success of our agricultural sector, which achieved a record harvest of nearly 27 million tons of grain—the highest in the past decade.

At the beginning of last year, I mentioned in an interview that 2024 would be a defining year for Kazakhstan in many respects. And so it turned out to be. By launching systemic and even challenging economic reforms, we laid a solid foundation for the country’s five-year development plan. Numerous projects and initiatives have been realized in this direction, and many more are on the horizon.

Kazakhstan is a social state, which is why last year we began payments under the National Fund for Children program. Pensions, allowances, scholarships, and salaries for civil servants were increased. Hundreds of new schools, kindergartens, and sports centers were built nationwide. More than ten branches of leading foreign universities were established. Funding for science was increased, and cultural figures received significant support. Special emphasis was placed on developing mass sports. All these measures represent valuable investments in strengthening the creative potential of our citizens.

In the face of unprecedented geopolitical tension, Kazakhstan has solidified its position on the international stage as a country playing a constructive role in fostering dialogue for the sake of peace. This has positively influenced the security and sustainable economic development of our country.

Overall, the past year was challenging—one could even say difficult. Kazakhstan faced the negative impacts of external factors, and natural disasters disrupted some of our plans. Yet, we not only managed to stabilize the situation but also continued implementing reforms. Thus, our strategy of creation remains on course for further development.

You mentioned the unprecedented floods that affected half of the country’s regions last spring. At that time, you gave specific instructions to the relevant authorities to address the disaster’s aftermath. Citizens noted that significant efforts were made. However, the floods also exposed many underlying issues. What lessons has the state learned from this natural disaster?

Last year’s floods were a significant test for our country. Kazakhstan had never experienced such widespread flooding before. However, the state responded promptly to this critical situation. Evacuations were organized in a timely manner, temporary shelters were established, and material reserves were mobilized. Rescue operations involved not only the Ministry of Emergency Situations but also the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, and other agencies—amounting to about 63,000 personnel. We saved lives and ensured people’s well-being, which remains the most important outcome.

An important lesson from this devastating flood is that such challenges can only be overcome through collective effort. During the floods, we witnessed firsthand the immense potential of volunteer movements. Volunteers from across the country supported rescue efforts, collected humanitarian aid, and provided assistance to those affected.

The flooding caused significant destruction—homes, roads, bridges, and social and commercial facilities were damaged, and livestock losses were recorded. It must be acknowledged that many of these severe consequences could have been avoided if, in past decades, sufficient attention had been given to constructing protective dams and other hydraulic structures.

We are now addressing these shortcomings. Parliament is reviewing a draft of the new Water Code. A comprehensive water resource management plan and concept have been approved. These documents outline plans to construct over 40 new reservoirs, reconstruct 37 existing ones by 2030, and modernize more than 14,000 kilometers of irrigation canals.

Additionally, a large-scale modernization of emergency forecasting and prevention systems is underway. To tackle the shortage of water specialists and bolster research, we have established the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation.

In early December, I participated in the One Water Summit in Saudi Arabia, co-chaired by Kazakhstan and France. During this important event, I emphasized the need to enhance resilience to water-related disasters. Addressing water security and combating climate change requires collaborative efforts from the international community, and this remains a priority for Kazakhstan.

Challenging times often expose deep-seated societal issues. Yet, every crisis brings opportunities. Therefore, such situations should be met with pragmatism, not excessive dramatization. We must approach problems with a constructive mindset and find effective solutions.

While government officials often face unwarranted criticism, success is relative and best evaluated through comparison with other countries. From the coronavirus pandemic to the present, Kazakhstan has effectively managed crisis situations.

The swift response to the spring floods demonstrated the state’s effectiveness. No affected family was left without help or support. Houses were rebuilt, apartments purchased, infrastructure restored, and financial losses reimbursed to all residents and businesses impacted by the high water—all within a short timeframe. Contributions from major businesses also played a significant role in addressing the flood’s aftermath.

In today’s turbulent world, the frequency of natural and man-made disasters is increasing, and not all nations—even developed ones—are adequately prepared. As we saw in 2024, Kazakhstan has shown commendable readiness in emergency response, though there is still much work to do. Compared to other countries, Kazakhstan has performed well in this regard.

In late December, a tragic plane crash involving an Azerbaijani airline occurred in the Mangistau region, claiming the lives of 38 people, including six citizens of Kazakhstan, and leaving many others seriously injured.

In such emergencies, every second counts. Our rescuers, medics, and police acted promptly and professionally, displaying both competence and civic responsibility. Employees of the Mangistau Regional Power Grid Company, who were near the crash site, immediately assisted the injured, while local residents also stepped forward. Thanks to this collective selflessness, as many lives as possible were saved. I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue operations.

The solidarity and compassion of the Kazakh people were evident in the overwhelming number of citizens who rushed to donate blood for the victims.

A government commission has been established to investigate the causes of the crash. Additionally, 17 international experts, including representatives from ICAO and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), have been invited. The commission has decided to send the flight recorders to Brazil, where the aircraft was manufactured, for decoding. This decision ensures an objective and impartial investigation, which is the only correct course of action.

You mentioned your participation in an international forum in Saudi Arabia. Over the past year, there have been numerous such events, leading to speculation about your preference for foreign policy: some say the President, as a professional diplomat, is naturally inclined towards international activities. Is this true?

Kazakhstan’s geographical location, economic potential, and modern geopolitical context position it as a country of strategic importance in the eyes of most nations. This is why not only our traditional partners but also countries as far as Africa seek to maintain friendly relations with us.

Globally, Kazakhstan is often referred to as a middle power. This status comes with significant responsibilities, including the need for responsible conduct on the international stage and a constructive approach to addressing the most pressing issues of our time. Consistent with this, Kazakhstan is a steadfast supporter of the United Nations as the “common home of all humanity”—a non-alternative and universal organization.

At the same time, as Head of State, I deal with domestic policy issues on a daily basis and consider this work absolutely essential. Therefore, the claim that my activities are disproportionately focused on foreign policy is inaccurate.

My primary goal is to strengthen the economic potential, sovereignty, and international standing of our state. From the very beginning of my presidency to today, I have taken full responsibility for the decisions I make and their consequences. I cannot and will not work any other way.

Since you’ve mentioned the UN, I’d like to ask a sensitive question. Social media rumors suggest that you plan to lead the UN in 2026, prompting early presidential elections in our country. How accurate is this?

I had the opportunity to lead the UN Office at Geneva for nearly three years as Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament. This role provided me with invaluable experience and insight into the workings of international processes. I believe that experience is more than sufficient.

My focus remains firmly on Kazakhstan. I have ambitious plans for the country’s development in the years ahead, and I am fully committed to realizing them.

Last year, the environmental initiative Taza Kazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan) was launched, covering all regions of the country. You have stated that Taza Kazakhstan is more than just about clean streets. How will efforts in this direction be continued?

The launch of the Taza Kazakhstan initiative stems from the idea of introducing new standards of environmental consciousness in society. I am delighted that citizens embraced this initiative, and I am particularly grateful to the youth. The people of Kazakhstan have understood that this is not merely another campaign but an ideological platform for our nation’s evolution toward a progressive and responsible society.

We must decisively break free from the stereotype of being a nation indifferent to our natural wealth and daily surroundings. Cleanliness and environmental respect must become integral aspects of our national identity. This is how the entire civilized world operates.

Approximately 3.8 million people participated in this initiative, collecting over 1.5 million tons of waste and planting more than 3.2 million trees and plants. This clearly demonstrates the high level of awareness among our compatriots and their willingness to actively contribute to the transformation of Kazakhstan.

First and foremost, the responsibility for implementing the Taza Kazakhstan program lies with the akims (regional governors). The cleanliness of towns and cities is a key indicator of a high quality of life. During my visits to the regions, I always pay close attention to urban improvement efforts.

Let me reiterate: Taza Kazakhstan should become a cornerstone of our national ideology.

There are various opinions in society regarding the transition to a unified time zone. We are aware that discussions are ongoing between the Parliament and the government. What is your opinion on this matter?

Of course, I am aware of the situation. The government is confident in its position and believes that Kazakhstan should adopt a unified time zone. The Barcelona Declaration on the Use of Healthy Time also recommends avoiding the implementation of multiple time zones and the practice of switching between standard and daylight saving time. At the same time, public appeals have been received, and debates about the appropriateness of the Government’s decision have emerged in the public sphere.

In my opinion, issues that cause disagreement in society require thorough discussion. For this reason, public hearings were held in Parliament with the participation of scientists, experts, and regional representatives. It was agreed to conduct a comprehensive study by March 1 on the impact of the time zone change on the daily lives of citizens and the country’s economy. Based on these findings, concrete proposals will be developed.

I am confident that the parliament and the government will be able to address this issue constructively and jointly make a balanced decision.

In last year’s interview, you said: “The government asked for autonomy and additional powers – and it received them. But it must be understood that the expectations will now be different.” Eleven months have passed since the current Government was formed. In my opinion, this is enough time to draw initial conclusions. How satisfied are you with the work of the Cabinet of Ministers?

The task of the government is to ensure economic growth and improve the well-being of citizens. Overall, the Cabinet of Ministers is fulfilling this task.

Over the past year, there have been notable achievements in diversifying the economy, developing the manufacturing sector, and modernizing infrastructure. However, there are also problematic areas.

I constantly demand more effective work and boldness in decision-making from the ministers. Society has high expectations of the government’s performance, and this is entirely justified and natural.

Therefore, the government’s work will be evaluated objectively, based on concrete results. The main criterion is the well-being of citizens. If economic achievements do not positively impact people’s living standards, then they exist only in virtual reality.

An expanded government meeting will soon take place. There, we will summarize the year’s results, discuss all current issues, and outline new plans.

I am convinced that economic growth of 4 percent is insufficient for Kazakhstan. I even mention this to foreign representatives. The government must find sources for higher economic growth.

In November 2024, the exchange rate of the tenge against the dollar surpassed 500, marking a kind of psychological threshold. It is clear that fluctuations in the national currency are influenced by various market factors. However, how justified is such a financial and currency policy, and could it hinder the implementation of the planned economic reforms?

Kazakhstan is integrated into the global economy, so the tenge is subject to external factors. The strengthening dollar exerts pressure on the currencies of developing countries. It is worth noting that the currencies of many nations began weakening long before November last year, while the tenge managed to maintain its position for a considerable period.

We moved away from the practice of artificially holding the exchange rate long ago. We operate under a regime of free-floating exchange rates determined by market factors. I believe it is unreasonable to deplete foreign exchange reserves just to sustain a strong tenge. Some market participants suggest transitioning to a more managed exchange rate. The National Bank and the government are carefully examining all options. After thorough analysis, it will become clear whether changes in the approach are necessary.

The primary goal is to ensure the stability and efficiency of the economy, the dynamic development of the real sector, growth in labor productivity, and the creation of high-quality jobs.

I will be frank: I assess the current performance of economic leaders as mediocre. There is too much rhetoric drawn from the vocabulary of international financial institutions and too little tangible action. What we need now are specialists with a deep understanding of regional conditions and the mechanisms of the real economy – in other words, professionals with hands-on experience ‘on the ground.’ This was one of the topics discussed during my meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Dec. 17 last year.

It has been three years since the January events. During this time, much has been said about them in the public sphere. You yourself have spoken in detail about them, including in last year’s interview. I understand that answering the same sensitive questions repeatedly can be challenging. Nevertheless, I cannot avoid this topic. There is a prevailing opinion in society that the mysteries of the January events remain unresolved. What can you say about this? What needs to be done to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again?

Three years after Qantar (January events), most of our citizens have come to understand that the primary causes of the unprecedented unrest were evident social injustice, political stagnation, and the insatiable ambitions of the conspirators—individuals indifferent to the fate of the people and the state. Unfortunately, such situations are not unique in world history, and Kazakhstan is neither the first nor, I believe, the last to face them.

Speculation and various interpretations of the events surrounding Qantar (January) persist. Furthermore, certain biased individuals, driven by specific political agendas, manipulate facts and attempt to exploit citizens’ emotions.

After decisive measures were taken to restore order and stabilize the situation, I instructed the relevant authorities to conduct an objective investigation into all the circumstances of the January events. The investigation was carried out transparently, and the perpetrators were brought to justice. Special hearings were held in Parliament – unprecedented in our history.

The first parliamentary hearings took place three months after the January events, followed by a second round a year later. During these hearings, not only state officials but also human rights activists participated. Diverse opinions were openly shared, and tough questions were asked. The proceedings were broadcast live and received extensive coverage in both domestic and international media. The authorities took these deliberate steps to ensure that no questions remained unanswered in society.

When reflecting on the January events, we must remember the harrowing scenes of those days: shattered cars, looted stores, occupied government buildings, attacks on military personnel, theft of weapons, and violence against women. Irresponsible politicians must not be allowed to spread false and misleading narratives to obscure the very real danger that threatened our statehood at that time. Fortunately, most of our citizens can discern truth from falsehood. These thoughtful and reasonable individuals form the core and backbone of our state.

One thing is clear: if decisive actions had not been taken against the instigators of the riots and organizers of the coup, Kazakhstan today would be a very different country, with diminished independence and restricted sovereignty.

Thanks to the unity of our people, we endured this severe test. Undoubtedly, Qantar (January) taught us many lessons. First, the country’s power must be consolidated—there can be no dual power. Second, the Head of State is a public servant entrusted with a specific term, not the ‘shadow of the Almighty.’ Third, candidates for high public office, including leaders of law enforcement agencies, must be carefully selected and deeply committed to the Homeland and the Republic of Kazakhstan. Most importantly, the principles of justice must be upheld everywhere, and the unity of the people, based on the concept of law and order, must be safeguarded as the apple of our eye. Those who oppose this concept and advocate for anarchy in the name of ‘democratic values’ are, in essence, seeking to undermine Kazakh statehood. This cannot be tolerated.

The highest degree of democracy is the triumph of the rule of law. The path to achieving this goal is a challenging one.

You have stated that you are building Just Kazakhstan. How do you understand fairness, and what meaning do you assign to the core principle of the reforms? Is a Just Kazakhstan about social leveling, or is it about creating opportunities for competition?

First, let me say this: the demand for fairness has existed in all times and in all countries. Kazakhstan is no exception. As has been noted, the deficit of fairness in our country reached a critical level prior to the well-known tragic events.

Fairness does not mean universal equalization. My approach to the fair distribution of national wealth does not imply total expropriation or the wholesale redistribution of property and assets. That is not our policy, as such measures would lead to degradation and chaos.

Instead, the revocation of unlawfully obtained privileges and benefits, along with the return of illegally acquired assets to the state, is not a populist gesture but a strategy aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan based on the principle of fairness.

A fair state is a rule-of-law state, where all citizens are equal before the law, and where equal opportunities for everyone are ensured through strict adherence to laws, rules, and regulations. For example, as a result of efforts to reclaim illegally acquired financial and other assets, more than 2 trillion tenge (US$ 4.1 billion) have been recovered since 2022. These funds are being used to build schools, develop critical infrastructure, and address other social needs. Isn’t that fair?

You have often stated that the activities of the first president should be assessed objectively and that his historical achievements should be duly recognized. This position is gradually gaining understanding in society. How often do you communicate with Nursultan Nazarbayev?

Every historical era has its bright and dark sides. However, in our modern history, the positive moments far outweigh the negative ones. That is a fact. In a relatively short period, a stable statehood was established, government institutions were formed, a new capital was built, state borders were legally secured, valuable cooperation with many countries was developed, and foreign investments were attracted to the economy.

It would be wrong to deny such achievements. If we are building a fair state, we must approach history and those who shaped it in the same fair manner. This is essential for the future of our nation. Without an honest and objective assessment of the past, we cannot move forward with confidence. Redefining history on a whim for political expediency—or, worse, attempting to rewrite it from scratch—is both irresponsible and dangerous.

Of course, during Nursultan Nazarbayev’s many years as president, there were shortcomings. Mistakes are inevitable for anyone who works. After stepping down but retaining the role of Chairman of the Security Council, it must be acknowledged that he did not always demonstrate political tact. He frequently held meetings at his residence with the participation of the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the National Bank, ministers, and akims. Even foreign leaders and diplomats, as well as our own public, observed this with surprise.

There was even a joke: “After stepping down, Nazarbayev got a promotion and took the President under his wing.” But in reality, this was no laughing matter.

This situation has led to a wave of rumors about dual power. The bureaucratic class became confused, shuttling between offices and getting entangled in conflicting instructions. Some officials even attempted to legally justify this abnormal situation, arguing that the institution of Elbasy should stand above presidential power. Key events that precipitated the crisis of power included Nursultan Nazarbayev’s statement at the Astana Club meeting in November 2021, where he referenced the possibility of returning to Akorda, citing the example of 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, and his participation in the CIS summit in St. Petersburg in December of that year. Prior to this, he had received a provocative letter from a local political scientist advocating decisive measures to restore the “Golden Age of Elbasy.”

But now, we must exercise sound judgment and fairly evaluate the historical achievements of Nursultan Nazarbayev for Kazakhstan. As President, I am guided by the interests of the state and the unity of our people. As for your question, we communicate by phone about once a month.

The recent meeting between the first president and Vladimir Putin in Moscow has sparked various interpretations and assessments. There was also confusion regarding the appropriateness of such a meeting five years after his official resignation, along with conspiracy theories about the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan. What is your opinion on this: why and for whom are such meetings necessary, and who initiates them?

The December meeting between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin was apparently the second such meeting last year. The first meeting, in early autumn, was not reported in the media. These meetings likely take place as exchanges between long-time friends and colleagues with much to reminisce about. The initiator of such meetings is Mr. Nazarbayev, and they are extremely important to him.

We must remember that, as a former Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR, a party leader, and later the president of sovereign Kazakhstan, he has deep moral and political ties to the Kremlin. After all, he spent considerable time in Moscow—at congresses, plenums, and during working and official visits.



You always emphasize the importance of ensuring the principle of law and order. However, some perceive this as an attempt to “tighten the screws.” How do you respond to such statements?

It is incorrect to interpret the principle of law and order solely in terms of law enforcement. I understand this principle in a much broader sense. Law and order is the cornerstone of state-building.

This is not an attempt to impose total control over society through punitive measures. Rather, the principle of law and order represents the foundation of a mature democracy and a rule-of-law state. Without respect for legal norms, it is impossible to build a Just Kazakhstan or transform it into a successful state.

Our task is to embed this principle into our system of values, making it an integral part of the national mentality and public life. I understand that it will take significant time and effort to establish law and order in our society, as not all citizens are ready to embrace this principle as a way of life. But as the saying goes, the road will be mastered by the walking one.

The criminal incident that took place in Talgar has caused significant public resonance. Everyone is interested in your opinion on the situation.



I repeat, the principle of “Law and Order” in our country must remain inviolable. In my Address, even before the incident in Talgar, I emphasized that law enforcement agencies must put an end to crime and banditry.

It is important to remember that during the January events, it was criminal groups that instigated mass unrest. Over the past two years, the state has demonstrated its ability to effectively combat organized crime. The activities of the most dangerous criminal groups are being uncovered and dismantled, their corruption networks and funding sources identified. Last year alone, 246 individuals were brought to criminal responsibility, including 30 leaders of organized criminal groups. This work remains under my direct supervision.

Following the incident in Talgar, law enforcement agencies took all necessary measures, and the suspects have been arrested. The investigation is nearing completion, and a trial will soon be held.

All actions taken by the authorities in connection with the tragic case in Talgar fully comply with the law. Any speculation or insinuations from destructive figures seeking to politicize the situation are unacceptable.

Regarding the individuals involved in this incident, I would like to remind everyone that the Kazakh people have welcomed compatriots from abroad with open arms, calling them “kandas”. Those who come to their historical homeland are obligated to strictly comply with Kazakhstan’s laws, respect public order, and avoid illegal activities. This is especially true given that, in their former countries of residence, they adhered to the requirements of the authorities.

Last year, many legislative innovations were introduced. Which laws, in your opinion, are the most significant?

All laws are important; none can be deemed of lesser significance. That said, in response to your question, I will highlight several key laws initiated through my Addresses and discussions at National Kurultai meetings. These laws stand out because they were developed with active participation from civil society and experts, exemplifying productive collaboration between the state and society in improving legislation.

For instance, the law on women’s rights and child safety was adopted to eradicate the shameful phenomenon of domestic violence. Punishments for any form of violence against women and children have been toughened. Life imprisonment is now imposed for the murder or rape of a minor, and administrative responsibility has been introduced for bullying minors for the first time.

Significant work has also been done to lay the legislative foundation for the Keleshek voluntary savings system. Accumulated funds can be used for education in Kazakhstan and abroad, as well as for purchasing housing.

A law to reduce citizens’ indebtedness has been enacted. It prohibits granting loans unrelated to entrepreneurship to individuals with overdue payments exceeding 90 days. Additionally, individuals can now impose a “self-ban” on taking out loans.

Legal protection and social guarantees for medical workers have been strengthened. The sale and distribution of vapes have been banned due to their epidemic-level popularity among children and youth.

Penalties for drug production have been significantly increased, with sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years or even life imprisonment. For first-time offenders acting as drug couriers, the punishment is now five to eight years in prison, provided there are no aggravating circumstances.

A law aimed at combating gambling addiction has come into force. It imposes strict limits on advertising for bookmakers and betting companies, introduces administrative penalties for involving minors in gambling, and prohibits participation in gambling for individuals listed in the Unified Debtors Register. These measures address gambling addiction, which has devastating consequences for families and individuals, including crime and suicides.

Other key legal initiatives include tougher penalties for hooliganism, vandalism, and intentional damage to property. These measures are crucial for maintaining public order and protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens.

Finally, I would like to emphasize the amendments that, starting on July 1, 2025, will establish three independent cassation courts—one each for criminal, administrative, and civil cases. This will provide citizens with greater opportunities to restore their rights when violated by state authorities.

While many important legislative initiatives were implemented last year, it is imperative to understand that passing a law is just the beginning. Effective implementation is paramount. Laws will only be adhered to when they address the needs of society. This year, we will continue improving the legal system in line with the expectations and interests of the people, as well as the country’s priority development tasks.

You have repeatedly emphasized the continuous nature of our reforms. At the first Forum of Agricultural Workers, new initiatives and decisions were announced that aim to further modernize the country. What initiatives are we talking about? Will political reforms continue?

The reforms implemented over the past five years are part of a well-thought-out strategy, grounded in the needs of our citizens and the long-term interests of the country, without any inclination toward political opportunism.

Significant political reforms have already been carried out. These reforms were actively discussed within society and ultimately supported by the majority of our citizens. The outcomes include greater openness and effectiveness of key political institutions, a strengthened system of checks and balances among branches of government, and, most importantly, increased citizen participation in political life.

I remind you that as a result of the June 2022 referendum, one-third of the articles of the Constitution were updated—an unprecedented scale of transformation. Many reforms are still in the process of implementation. The direction has been set, the agenda is clear, and the initial results are already visible. Reforms are an ongoing process that will evolve as genuine public demand arises. They are, and will continue to be, an integral part of our state-building efforts.

In my addresses, I propose initiatives designed to further advance our state. At National Kurultai meetings, I always address the most pressing concerns of our citizens, and this year will be no exception.

There is information suggesting that a fundamental reform is being prepared, involving Kazakhstan’s transition to a parliamentary system of government. How realistic is this?

A parliamentary system undoubtedly has its merits and historical roots in many European and Asian countries. However, there is no universal formula for governance. Each state must carefully consider its historical context, national mentality, and political experience when selecting its political system.

My administration is closely studying international practices. That said, it is clear that parliamentary systems in post-Soviet countries have yet to demonstrate consistent success. Recent events in Georgia highlight this point.

Choosing a political system is an exceptionally weighty decision. Such a choice should not be made behind closed doors but rather through a national referendum. I firmly believe that my concept of a Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government remains the most appropriate model for Kazakhstan’s political system.

However, to fully realize this concept, significant work is required. I am confident that the presidential form of government is currently the most optimal choice for Kazakhstan and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Neither I nor any of us has the right to make decisions that could harm the stable and sustainable development of our state. There can be no room for mistakes. After all, constitutional innovations, the reform of Parliament, the elections of rural, district, and city akims, the creation of the National Kurultai, and, most importantly, the emphasis on the rule of law—all of these serve as reliable safeguards against political stagnation.

In this regard, please tell us, will there be early parliamentary elections in our country, as has been recently discussed and written about?

I am aware of such forecasts, and I believe the media frenzy is being deliberately created. As soon as a new government begins its work, there are immediate predictions about its imminent resignation. The same applies to Parliament.

In my opinion, the members of Parliament are working productively and demonstrating civic and political responsibility. As for the government, it is a more flexible mechanism, and changes in its composition are possible, including in alignment with the position of the ruling party, Amanat, and other parliamentary parties.

At present, I see no grounds for early parliamentary elections. Elections will take place within the timeframe established by law. Parliament is focused on long-term initiatives, and the government is operating in accordance with approved programs and plans, gradually achieving positive results. The strategic task remains ensuring sustainable socio-economic development and strengthening our regional leadership.

People are especially concerned about their personal well-being. What projects are planned by the authorities to meet the citizens’ wishes in the near future?

All our reforms and economic development measures aim to improve the quality of life for citizens. This is our sole objective and the government’s top priority.

Let me remind you that last summer, the National Infrastructure Plan through 2029 was adopted, outlining more than 200 projects with a total investment exceeding 40 trillion tenge (US$75 billion).

This year, the construction of the second tracks of the Dostyk–Moyinty railway section, spanning 836 kilometers, will be completed. This project will fundamentally transform the country’s transit and transportation infrastructure, increasing route capacity fivefold and significantly raising container train speeds. Notably, this large-scale project is being implemented for the first time using domestic designers, engineers, and builders.

The bypass railway line for Almaty station will also be completed, relieving congestion at the Almaty railway junction and reducing cargo delivery times. Additionally, modernization of the rolling stock will continue to enhance passenger transportation quality.

Major energy sector projects with a combined capacity exceeding 600 megawatts are planned for this year. Significant progress will also be made in “green” energy, with agreements already in place with foreign investors to construct wind, solar, and hydroelectric power stations.

The future expansion project for the Tengiz field will be completed, with special attention given to oil refining and the development of the oil and gas chemical industry, including the expansion of production capacity at the Aktau bitumen plant.

The main gas pipeline Taldykorgan–Usharal, the fourth string of the Zhanaozen–Aktau gas pipeline, and the automated gas distribution station in the Atyrau region are expected to begin operation.

The development of the machine-building industry will continue, with new production lines for cars from leading global brands. Additionally, Kostanai will begin producing cast iron parts for internal combustion engines and components for leading bridges.

To support the construction of large infrastructure projects that will provide a significant boost to economic development, I believe we can and should utilize resources from the National Fund. This fund was created for such purposes, not for storing money in foreign financial institutions.

The government will take further steps to develop housing construction and improve housing accessibility. By 2029, it is planned to provide rental housing to 10,000 families annually. I have signed amendments to legislation on housing policy. Otbasy Bank will be transformed into a full-fledged development institution, managing the registration and distribution of housing through a one-stop service.

Great attention will also be given to developing social infrastructure. The national project Modernization of Rural Healthcare continues, with medical facilities being constructed in rural areas. The construction of 217 modern schools with a combined capacity for 460,000 students is planned, with 105 schools already completed. This initiative aims to resolve the problems of emergency schools, three-shift schooling, and student place shortages.

A month ago, the Republican budget for 2025–2027 was adopted, retaining its social orientation. It includes significant allocations for healthcare, education, and social needs.

It is already clear that improving the quality of life for people is impossible without digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence. What prospects does our country have in this field?

Our citizens are well aware of the advantages of digitalized public services. The list of services available on the e-government website is constantly expanding. According to the UN ranking, Kazakhstan is ranked 24th globally for e-government development. While this is a commendable achievement, it is by no means a reason for complacency—we must continue to improve these indicators, and I constantly remind the government of this need.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s banks are developing their own digital ecosystems, significantly simplifying daily life for people.

It is also encouraging that the export of IT services from Kazakhstan is steadily increasing. The Astana Hub is functioning successfully, with over 1,500 participants, nearly a third of whom are foreign companies. Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly attractive to global digital nomads.

The goal of transforming Kazakhstan into one of the largest digital hubs in the Eurasian region is entirely achievable. To reach this goal, we must prioritize the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Promising projects are already underway.

For instance, the first version of the Kazakh language large language model, KazLLM, has been developed. This AI can think, analyze, and communicate in Kazakh, and work on improving it is ongoing.

By the end of the year, the international artificial intelligence center Alem.AI will be inaugurated. This center is envisioned as a platform for attracting investments and implementing the best global practices and innovations.

We must recognize that, in the coming years, artificial intelligence will make a transformative leap, fundamentally altering people’s perceptions of life and reshaping humanity’s existence. The era of smart machines—robots that surpass humans in intelligence and may even acquire human-like qualities such as empathy—is fast approaching.

It is essential to prepare our young citizens to use AI technologies. AI education must be integrated into schools, colleges, and universities. Last year, 15 of our universities introduced AI courses in partnership with Google. Furthermore, a specialized training program for AI professionals, AI-Sana, is currently being developed.

However, while neural networks and AI provide immense benefits, they also present risks. For example, criminals can misuse them to generate fake photos, videos, and voice forgeries. Many countries have already started legislating in this area to mitigate such risks.

Kazakhstan’s parliament has initiated the development of a law on artificial intelligence. This is a critical issue that must be addressed with care. We need to establish principles for the responsible use of AI, including its ethical dimensions. However, AI regulation should encourage its development rather than impose excessive restrictions. The widespread implementation of AI presents enormous opportunities, and we must fully capitalize on them.

You pay special attention to supporting business, holding meetings with investors and entrepreneurs. Are you satisfied with the development of entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan?

The work to improve the investment and business climate, as well as to foster entrepreneurial initiatives, is an absolute priority for me. In my recent Address, I outlined specific instructions for the government in this regard.

In April last year, a law aimed at creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurs was passed. We are reforming the system of state control, shifting from inspections to preventive measures, and implementing a “clean slate” regulation approach. Additionally, certain economic crimes have been decriminalized, and arrests for 29 economic offenses have been prohibited—all in the interest of supporting entrepreneurs.

The state also actively supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through subsidies, preferential loans, and loan guarantees. The share of SMEs in the economy has been steadily increasing, and this sector now provides jobs for 4.3 million people, nearly half of the employed population. Therefore, it is safe to say that entrepreneurial initiative is becoming a driving force behind Kazakhstan’s economic growth.

The state is equally invested in the development of large businesses. It is encouraging to see their growing social responsibility and focus on establishing long-term partnerships with local communities. Through cooperation between the state and businesses, many social challenges are being successfully addressed.

A new wave of entrepreneurs with progressive visions is emerging in Kazakhstan, implementing advanced technologies and competing at the global level.

It is also promising that foreign businesses are increasingly opening offices in Kazakhstan. This fosters the internationalization of the Kazakh market, strengthens healthy competition, and diversifies the economy. The Investment Headquarters under the Government is effectively functioning as intended, facilitating decisions through a “one-stop” approach.

The government’s efforts to improve the investment climate are yielding tangible results. A recent UN ESCAP report noted that Kazakhstan attracted $15.7 billion in foreign direct investment for new projects in 2024, marking an 88% increase compared to the previous year. This is the highest figure in the North and Central Asia region, with Kazakhstan accounting for nearly two-thirds (63%) of all foreign direct investment in the area.

I will continue meeting with business representatives and investors, supporting their constructive initiatives and endeavors. I demand the same from the Government and all state bodies: to listen to businesses, collaborate with them, and assist entrepreneurs and investors who invest in promising projects. There should be no undue pressure on businesses. Officials and law enforcement officers who engage in such behavior will be punished and held accountable. At the same time, entrepreneurs must be law-abiding and refrain from engaging in fraudulent schemes.

There is a lot of talk about corruption in society. We see that the fight against it is being actively pursued. However, reports of officials being detained create the impression of rampant corruption in our country. Is this really the case?

A systematic fight against corruption is absolutely essential, and there should be no doubt about our commitment to this effort. The government is working not only to detect corruption offenses but also to prevent risks in this area.

Kazakhstan is aligning its anti-corruption efforts with leading international standards, including those set by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This represents a very high standard, but it is one that we are committed to meeting.

At the same time, I continuously remind the leadership of the anti-corruption agency that it is essential to make decisions objectively and to avoid descending into campaigning, as the fate of individuals is at stake with every decision.

Frequent reports of the detention of corrupt officials demonstrate the state’s commitment to transparency, even though certain reputational losses may persist. However, this is a necessary step toward establishing a just state founded on the principles of law and order.

Kazakhstan and Russia have historically maintained close economic and cultural ties. Last November, President of Russia Vladimir Putin undertook a state visit to Kazakhstan, drawing significant attention both domestically and internationally. How do you assess the outcomes of the discussions that took place?

The agenda for negotiations with the president of Russia was quite extensive. We thoroughly discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation in trade, economics, transportation, logistics, energy, as well as cultural and educational sectors. The arrival of nearly half of the Russian government in Astana underscores the strategic importance of modern Kazakhstan for Russia.

While much has been written and said about the results of the negotiations, a great deal remained behind the scenes. I engaged in a four-hour informal conversation with President Putin, allowing us to deepen our mutual understanding on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda. I also provided explanations regarding Kazakhstan’s diversified foreign policy and our unwavering commitment to developing strategic partnerships and allied relationships with Russia.

President Putin is an experienced statesman with a deep understanding of Kazakhstan’s unique characteristics and its significant role as the largest economy in Central Asia. Consequently, Russia is actively working with Kazakhstan to enhance trade, economic, and investment cooperation. This is imperative, as our two countries share the longest continuous land border in the world. Notably, President Putin has visited Kazakhstan 33 times, reflecting the strength of our relations. Additionally, we maintain regular communication through phone discussions and meetings at international forums, ensuring constant contact.

These efforts are necessary for both Kazakhstan and Russia, as they contribute to ensuring stability in Eurasia, where both nations play a crucial role.

During the referendum on nuclear energy, you addressed the press and stated that foreign companies with the best technologies would be involved in the construction of nuclear power plants, and an international consortium would be formed. Is there a clear understanding within the government regarding which companies will be prioritized?

This topic was discussed with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Astana. We agreed that the consortium would include Kazakhstan’s entity as the general operator, acting as the project’s customer. Discussions have mentioned the potential participation of Rosatom, a company with extensive expertise and a solid track record in building nuclear power plants abroad. Negotiations are also ongoing with a Chinese company, given China’s significant success in constructing civil nuclear facilities. Other foreign corporations, including Western firms, have also expressed interest.

This year, competitive procedures will be conducted, after which the government will make a final decision. I am convinced that a large-capacity nuclear power plant is essential for Kazakhstan. Moreover, I do not rule out the possibility of starting the construction of a second, and perhaps even a third, nuclear power plant in the near future.

The nuclear industry will provide a powerful boost to our economy, which is already experiencing an energy deficit. I believe that Kazakhstan should become a country with a developed nuclear energy sector, as it holds immense potential for the future.

Another significant event last year was the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan. What were the main outcomes of the negotiations? Media reports indicate that you and President Xi set the goal for the governments of both countries to double mutual trade volumes. Is this goal achievable?

President Xi Jinping has a profound understanding of our country and a warm regard for the Kazakh people. Our discussions covered all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, in a friendly atmosphere. There are no disagreements between us. Kazakhstan is an extremely important strategic partner for China, and our cooperation has evolved into a dynamic and multifaceted relationship, essentially achieving the status of a permanent strategic partnership, which undoubtedly serves Kazakhstan’s interests.

During his state visit to Kazakhstan, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China will never harm our country and fully supports its sovereignty and independence. This is a critically important statement.

In 2023, a mutual visa-free regime was established between Kazakhstan and China, positively influencing the expansion of trade ties and fostering closer connections between our peoples. Kazakh citizens have gained a new perspective on China, witnessing first hand its transformation into a technological powerhouse and experiencing the friendly attitude of its citizens toward our compatriots.

The further development of comprehensive cooperation with China remains a key objective for Kazakh diplomacy. China is firmly positioned as Kazakhstan’s primary trading partner and has become one of the largest investors in our economy. The political will of both leaders provides the foundation for achieving the ambitious goal of doubling trade volumes, making it entirely realistic.

High-level dialogue will continue in 2025, with President Xi Jinping scheduled to participate in the Central Asia–China summit. I am confident that his visit to Kazakhstan, along with discussions in China this fall, will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between our two countries.

At the beginning of December, you had a phone conversation with Donald Trump. In recent months, various expert assessments have been expressed regarding how his return to the White House might affect American politics and the global situation in general. In this context, how do you foresee Kazakh-American relations developing in the coming years? Will they be influenced by the complex U.S. relationships with China and Russia?

Indeed, I had a substantive and candid conversation with President Donald Trump. I can confidently state that he holds a positive view of Kazakhstan as an important strategic partner of the United States. We agreed to maintain high-level working contacts. Trump and his team are likely to focus on introducing new ideas and approaches in international politics, which will inevitably influence the global landscape.

I have been involved in the establishment of Kazakh-American relations since the mid-1990s. Over more than three decades of cooperation, we have developed a shared vision of priorities, including trade, economic and investment collaboration, nuclear non-proliferation, and security. This agenda will continue to form the basis of our collaborative work with the new administration at the White House.

During our phone call, Donald Trump asked for our perspective on ending the hostilities in Ukraine. This topic is not new to me, as many state leaders and international organizations have posed similar questions throughout 2024. The situation is unique: Russia remains militarily undefeated, while Ukraine relies on support from its Western allies to endure the war—or at the very least, avoid losing it. Therefore, I emphasized the exceptional complexity of the issue, the resolution of which depends on the will and desire of the leaders of the conflicting countries, and of course, on Trump as a leader of a great power. I underscored that Kazakhstan has consistently advocated for initiating peace negotiations since the start of the hostilities in Ukraine.

However, I must stress that we are not seeking to position ourselves as mediators. On the international stage, we act within Kazakhstan’s potential and capabilities, but we are always ready to assist in resolving global issues.

The truth is that tensions in international relations inevitably impact Kazakhstan’s trade and political ties with certain countries. For this reason, we strive to minimize any negative influence from external trends. Kazakhstan remains focused on building pragmatic and mutually beneficial relationships with all interested states.

Cooperation among Turkic states is consistently enriched with new initiatives. Last year, Kazakhstan, in its role as chair of the Organization of Turkic States, made significant contributions to strengthening connections among our brotherly nations. What role do you envision for Kazakhstan in further integrating the Turkic world?

Kazakhstan was at the forefront of establishing the Organization of Turkic States. The member countries of this organization are not only our neighbors but also important geopolitical partners.

During our chairmanship, we prioritized intensifying cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport-logistical, and cultural-humanitarian sectors. Concrete results were achieved, including the implementation of several large-scale projects and the organization of more than 80 events. The fifth World Nomad Games took place in Astana. Strong ties have been established among educational institutions, academic circles, and the creative intelligentsia.

The ancient city of Turkestan, designated as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world in 2021, continues to play a significant role in bringing our peoples closer together. Over the past decade, trade relations among member states have grown significantly, with mutual trade volumes exceeding $45 billion in 2024.

Our countries play an important role in realizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Moving forward, we plan to enhance cooperation in key areas such as energy, industry, agriculture, and digitalization.

As chair of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazakhstan introduced the motto “TURKTIME!”, an acronym representing eight priorities: Traditions, Unification, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investments, Mediation, and Energy. This vision has been well-received across the Turkic community, which extends beyond the member states.

Kazakhstan supports all constructive initiatives aimed at strengthening the Turkic world. We also hold a positive view of the Russian concept, “Altai – the Cradle of the Turks.” Our country will continue to facilitate deeper connections among all Turkic peoples, promoting our shared rich historical and cultural heritage.

You have mentioned that foreign experts and diplomats are increasingly referring to Kazakhstan as a middle power. What is the role of middle powers, and what will Kazakhstan do in this capacity?

I have addressed this topic on several occasions, both domestically and internationally. The current system of international relations is in decline—one could say it is degenerating. Instability is increasing, and mutual accusations among major powers are becoming more frequent. The UN Security Council is, in essence, paralyzed. This unhealthy international climate rightly concerns many countries, including Kazakhstan, as it impedes their social and economic development.

In the face of growing demand for a more equitable world, I believe middle powers have a crucial role to play in addressing the crisis of international trust and the deficit of responsible global leadership.

I am convinced that the time has come for middle powers to work collaboratively to build new, resilient bridges between conflicting geopolitical poles, thereby reducing international confrontation.

This year marks the anniversary of the Great Victory. As in many other states, this date holds great symbolic significance for our country. What events are planned to commemorate this anniversary?

Honoring the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory will be high on the state agenda this year. The people of Kazakhstan made a significant contribution to the defeat of Nazism. Our fathers and grandfathers fought heroically on all fronts. Kazakhstan also became a reliable rear base, playing a vital role in supplying the army with weapons, industrial goods, and food.

I spoke about the preparations for the upcoming Victory anniversary at a meeting of the National Kurultai in Atyrau. The initiatives announced then have already been put into practice. The three degrees of the Aibyn order have been named after our heroes: Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, and Raqymjan Qoshqarbaev. The 604th Air Base of Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces has been named after the legendary pilot and twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Sergey Lugansky. We will remember the feats of Aliya Moldagulova, Manshuk Mametova, and Khiuaz Dospanova.

The victory anniversary celebration plan is quite extensive. The central event will be a military parade in Astana. We will honor veterans and home front workers, ensuring that none are overlooked. Concerts, exhibitions, documentaries, and TV programs will be organized, while historical books and photo albums will be published. Research on perpetuating the memory of our soldiers will also continue.

The calendar of celebrations will include events dedicated to the upcoming 115th anniversary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the 110th anniversary of Malik Gabdullin, and the 100th anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova.

I am confident that the Victory Day anniversary will resonate deeply in the hearts of all citizens of Kazakhstan, as there is not a single family untouched by the tragic events of that war. Our collective duty is to remember the fallen, honor the heroes, and preserve peace and stability on our land.

Another question: Recently, the use of the Kazakh language has noticeably expanded, and the number of citizens fluent in the state language has increased. This indicates the growing demand for the Kazakh language. Moreover, there is growing interest in studying it abroad. In your opinion, what should be done to further promote the Kazakh language in our society?

I agree with you; the attractiveness and competitiveness of the Kazakh language are growing rapidly. It is encouraging that the Kazakh language is becoming “fashionable” and relevant among the youth, with its mastery turning into a crucial factor for professional growth and personal success. Domestic businesses are tailoring their marketing campaigns to meet the demands and expectations of Kazakh-speaking consumers. This clearly reflects the effectiveness of state policy in this sensitive and politically important area.

Globally, there are more than 7,000 languages, over 3,000 of which are in danger of extinction. The Kazakh language is not among them. In 2024, it ranked 79th among the most widely spoken languages on the planet.

We should pay tribute to the representatives of the Kazakh intelligentsia—writers, journalists, teachers, scientists, cultural workers, and rural workers—true patriots who, during the complex and contradictory Soviet period, in fact, saved the Kazakh language from disappearing from the global linguistic map.

To achieve even more impressive results, beyond modernizing the scientific and educational infrastructure and improving Kazakh language teaching in schools and educational institutions, we must enhance the status of teachers. A special fund, created in 2023 on the initiative of the “Kazakh Language” society, should be supported.

Particular attention should be paid to the use of digital technologies, as they will largely determine the future of the Kazakh language and, consequently, our country’s global competitiveness.

Our creative youth and the creative industries can play a vital role in developing the state language. The government will support the growth of this promising economic sector. This involves creating commercially attractive Kazakh-language content—literature, music, films, TV series, and video games—suitable for both domestic and global markets.

I have no doubt about the successful future of the Kazakh language. As the state language, it will play a special role in uniting our people. However, its promotion should not come at the expense of other languages, particularly Russian.

In your speeches, you pay special attention to young people. Kazakhstan’s youth have great opportunities for self-realization; one could say all doors are open to them. However, it’s disheartening to see some wasting their lives on gambling, drugs, or aimlessly spending their days on social media. What do you think should be done to nurture politically responsible and well-rounded youth?

In many of my speeches, I emphasize our youth because I genuinely care about their future. The fate of our country lies in their hands. We must raise the younger generation in the spirit of active patriotism and high culture. All our reforms are carried out for the well-being of the younger generation. This is not just rhetoric—it is the very essence of our state strategy.

Today’s youth know far more than we did at their age, which is natural in this technological era. Kazakhstan is home to many talented, driven, and educated young men and women. That is why I never tire of repeating that I believe in the potential of our youth.

My advice—or perhaps a parting word—is that our young citizens should develop a constructive worldview and a rational mindset. They should be guided by prudence, avoid ideas foreign to our mentality, resist apathy and nihilism, and strive to be energetic, disciplined, curious, and hardworking.

The generation of Independence has already achieved impressive results in science, sports, business, the creative industries, and public service. Many are also contributing significantly in manufacturing and agriculture. By the way, I declared this year the Year of Vocational Professions. Much remains to be done to enhance the prestige of skilled labor and promote the values of hard work and professionalism.

There is a shortage of labor in many sectors of our economy. While working professions may not promise fabulous or fast earnings, they guarantee demand in the labor market and hold a special status in our society. When visiting enterprises, I often meet young people, including members of working dynasties, and this pleases me greatly. The government’s task is to provide both financial and moral support to young specialists, and I will continue to prioritize this.

How do you feel about our youth going abroad for education or employment?

Today, many young people seek opportunities abroad for education or career advancement. This is an inevitable consequence of globalization, and we must approach it with understanding.

Our youth can gain valuable knowledge and experience at leading global universities, broadening their horizons. For this reason, the state not only refrains from hindering such pursuits but actively encourages them. The Bolashak international scholarship is well-known, internships for young scientists at foreign research centers are organized, and student exchange programs with various countries are in place.

I believe it is normal for young people to seek professional growth or higher wages abroad. They should not fear leaving their familiar environment; mobility is crucial. Remaining in one village or town for a lifetime while demanding a high salary from the authorities for minimal work is an outdated concept. Modern youth should strive to be where their abilities are most needed—whether in a metropolis, another region, or even another country. A rolling stone gathers no moss.

While abroad, our fellow citizens can still benefit their homeland by promoting Kazakh traditions and culture and contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan’s global reputation. This is also an important mission—to enhance Kazakhstan’s brand on the world stage.

However, going abroad should not be seen as a “one-way ticket.” Ideally, after mastering new technologies and gaining experience, our citizens will return home to Kazakhstan. There are many sectors here in urgent need of qualified specialists. The government’s task is to create the conditions necessary for their successful and fruitful work within our country.

I would like to thank you for the interview, but I cannot overlook one question: why do you prefer written interviews over other forms of live communication with the press?

Reading periodicals has been a habit of mine since my youth. I regularly read the Ana Tili (Mother tongue) newspaper. My range of information sources is broad—television, the internet, social networks—not to mention the materials I receive daily from various departments. I closely follow all trends in the information space. The importance of written texts should not be underestimated; they remain a significant source of information on public policy.

By nature, I am an analyst. I personally edit speeches, statements, letters, and even telegrams. My staff is accustomed to the fact that after my thorough revisions, there is little “living space” left in the texts.

Of course, there are other types of leaders who initiate communication with journalists, willingly give interviews to television reporters, and then enjoy watching themselves in the news. To each their own.

By granting this interview to your publication, I wanted to support Kazakh-language media, which form the foundation of national journalism. On March 22 this year, the Ana Tili newspaper will celebrate its 35th anniversary. Congratulations on this significant milestone! Over these years, it has carved out its unique path and gained a loyal readership.

I believe today we have had a meaningful and candid conversation on the most pressing issues. Comprehensive interviews like this allow for carefully considered nuances and provide insight into key aspects of state activities. Moreover, this interview summarizes the achievements of the past year and sets the agenda for the year ahead.

In essence, this is my special address to fellow citizens—designed to provoke serious reflection and set the tone for our work in the coming year.

Interviewed by Yerlan Zhunis.

The interview was originally published in Kazakh language in the Ana Tili newspaper.