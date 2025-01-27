Over 1,000 Illegal Firearms Seized in Kazakhstan, Including 130 from January 2022 Unrest

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported the seizure of over 1,000 firearms and non-lethal weapons over the past two years, including 130 taken during the January 2022 unrest.

Since the start of 2025, authorities have confiscated 20 firearms and non-lethal weapons have been seized during operational search activities, including four stolen during the January events, as well as six grenades and over 150 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

These operations have taken place across several cities, including Almaty and the Almaty Region, Aktobe, Taraz and Taldykorgan.

Almaty court delivered its final verdict on Jan. 27 in the case of the January 2022 unrest, sentencing 45 defendants involved in the violent protests.