News Digest: Foreign Media on Shale Oil Production in Kazakhstan, EU-Central Asian Ties and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights shale oil production in Kazakhstan, EU-Central Asian relations and more.

Chevron to increase output at huge oil field in Kazakhstan

Chevron is spending nearly $50 billion to expand the Tengiz oil field, allowing it to pump one million barrels a day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 24.

Chevron announced that it had completed an expansion at its Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan intended to increase production this year to around one million barrels a day, approaching 1% of global supplies.

According to the article, Tengiz, one of the world’s most prolific oil fields, has been producing oil for around 30 years. Yet crews are about to ramp up output by around 40%. The first additional barrels are now coming through, Chevron said in a news release.

Kazakhstan to decide on oil output cuts after OPEC+ meeting

Kazakhstan will make a final decision on oil production cuts after the next joint OPEC+ meeting, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said, Reuters reported on Jan. 29.

Kazakhstan has persistently exceeded its output quota of 1.468 million barrels per day (bpd) under the production-curbing deal struck by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia – together known as the OPEC+.

In response, Kazakhstan has pledged to make cuts to compensate for its overproduction until the end of June 2026.

Central Asia becomes middle power contender in new Trump era

Responsible Statecraft published an article on Jan. 21 discussing Central Asia’s growing role as a middle power.

“U.S. President Donald Trump has caused quite a stir in the media in recent months with his bold statements on a diplomatic solution to the military conflict in and around Ukraine. One of his moves in this direction at the beginning of December was a phone call with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asking the latter for his opinion on the issue.

The fact that Trump would pick up the phone to talk to Tokayev suggests that Kazakhstan could play a role as an actor in the search for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine. Furthermore, it underscores Central Asia’s potential to shape the peace and security architecture in Eurasia and beyond. In view of the aspirations of the new Trump administration, it is likely that U.S. policy towards Central Asia may be in line for an upgrade,” the article states.

The EU and Central Asia: Between human rights and energy

Modern Diplomacy released an article on Jan. 30 examining the European Union’s political and economic ties with Central Asia.

“As the European Union aims to strengthen political and economic ties with Central Asia, it expects the region to enhance the role of civil society. From the EU’s perspective, digital transformation, climate change, youth participation and women’s empowerment should be among the regional actors’ top priorities in their relations with the 27-nation bloc. But how realistic is that?

Brussels sees these issues as ‘critical’ for shaping the region’s future. Over the past few years, trade relations between Central Asian nations and the EU have increased significantly, as the EU – aiming to reduce its energy dependence on Russia – turns its attention to the region’s critical minerals and other natural resources,” the article notes.

Building a rights-based society is a priority for Kazakhstan

The Geopolitics published an article on Jan. 29 by Yerlan Sarsembayev, the Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, which argues that Kazakhstan has demonstrated its strong commitment to human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The article points out that Kazakhstan’s efforts were met with strong support from UN member states. “The international community commended our legislative strides, including the abolition of the death penalty, the strengthening of legal protections against domestic violence, and the expansion of social safeguards for vulnerable populations. These reforms form part of our unwavering commitment to building ‘Just and Fair Kazakhstan’ that respects and protects the dignity of every citizen,” the article states.

The Justice Minister concludes that Kazakhstan will continue to prioritise the rule of law, protect the most vulnerable, and engage with international partners to build a fairer and more just society.

Kazakhstan’s economic trajectory can impact economic cooperation between Asia and Europe

Markets Herald, a U.S. business media outlet, published an article on Jan. 28 on the recent expanded government meeting chaired by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The article states that according to President Tokayev, in 2024 the country implemented 180 investment projects worth over $2.4 billion in the manufacturing industry, resulting in nearly 6% growth—the highest in a decade. Diversifying into sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, mining, and infrastructure can make Kazakhstan’s economy more resilient and less dependent on the volatility of oil and gas markets.

The article also notes that Kazakhstan has a vision of becoming a transit hub. “In this regard, the country’s infrastructure projects will be central to this objective. At the government meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the need to accelerate the development of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, which will become a key link in the Middle Corridor, which passes from Asia to Europe through Kazakhstan,” the article states.

Kazakhstan to start producing shale oil

The first production of shale oil in Kazakhstan is expected this year, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at a government meeting, La Tribune reported in an article published on Jan. 28.

Kazakhstan announced on Tuesday that it would produce shale oil this year. One of the main reasons is the “insufficient” growth of the economy, which is still dependent on Russia despite a diversification of its partnerships with the West and China.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to attract foreign investment in the oil and gas and rare metals sectors, while calling for the renegotiation of production sharing contracts on terms that are “favorable” to Kazakhstan.

“Production sharing at large fields has allowed Kazakhstan to become a reliable supplier of energy resources to the world market,” said Tokayev, while his country also exports to the European Union.