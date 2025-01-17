News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh President’s Visit to Abu Dhabi, Book on Kazakh Foreign Policy and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a book about Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and other noteworthy topics.

President Tokayev emphasizes importance and urgency of addressing climate change in Abu Dhabi

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the inauguration of Sustainability Week in the UAE. EU Reporter noted on Jan. 15 that President Tokayev addressed the summit of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on Jan. 14. President Tokayev highlighted the new paradigm of development, according to Derya Soysal, an expert on Central Asia.

According to the article, the year 2025 has started actively for the Kazakh President. His country, increasingly aligning with European values and standards, is implementing various climate policies at both national and international levels to combat global warming. In Abu Dhabi, President Tokayev underscored the pressing realities of global climate change, desertification, extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, and food insecurity in his speech. He emphasized the new development paradigm during the summit.

How the UAE and Kazakhstan Can Tackle Climate Change in the Middle East and Central Asia

RealClearEnergy, a U.S.-based media outlet focusing on energy-related news, published an article on Jan. 16 on how the UAE and Kazakhstan can collaborate to tackle climate change. The article outlines President Tokayev’s participation at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit and mentions that Kazakhstan is holding the Astana International Forum in May, which will provide an opportunity for collaboration on environmental initiatives.

The article points out that President Tokayev emphasized the urgent need for climate adaptation strategies, including early warning systems, improved water and land management, the modernization of irrigation systems, among other initiatives.

China’s top political advisor meets Kazakhstan’s Senate chairperson

Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met in Beijing with Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, reported Xinhua on Jan. 13.

Noting that China and Kazakhstan have always followed the principle of mutual respect, good neighborliness, friendship, mutual assistance and win-win cooperation, Wang said that the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields have entered the fast lane under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

UAE President discusses bilateral relations, issues of shared interest with President of Kazakhstan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was on a working visit to the UAE, reported WAM Emirates News Agency on Jan. 13.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of their countries and peoples.

The discussions also touched on the themes of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, recognized as a vibrant global platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, initiatives and expertise to promote sustainability for the benefit of countries and communities around the world.

A book about Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy presented in Brussels

The Brussels Press Club hosted the presentation of the book by French professor Olivier Arifon titled “Diplomacy through Narrative – The New Soft Power in Asia,” reported Kazinform on Jan. 15.

A significant part of the book is devoted to the history of the formation of statehood and multi-vector policy of Kazakhstan. It also highlights the emergence of Kazakhstan as a middle power.

Olivier Arifon, a professor of political communication at the Catholic University of Lille (France), also works as a consultant in Brussels. As a researcher, he has spent 20 years working in Europe and Asia. He previously published the book “Le récit politique chinois: Soft power, communication, influence” (L’Harmattan, 2021).

AD Ports Group expands in Central Asia with new grain terminal in Kazakhstan

AD Ports Group has entered into a Foundation Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP (Semurg) to develop the Sarzha Grain Terminal at Kuryk Port in Kazakhstan, reported Trend on Jan. 14.

AD Ports Group holds a 51% stake, while Semurg owns 49% of the partnership.

The terminal will be constructed in two phases. Phase one is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026 and will have an annual capacity of 570,000 tons of grain cargo. Phase two will further increase the terminal’s capacity to 1.5 million tons per year. The total investment for both phases exceeds $50 million, with AD Ports Group contributing approximately $30 million.