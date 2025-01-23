Nazarbayev University Rises in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025

ASTANA – Nazarbayev University (NU) has risen in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 by subject, with Education Studies now placed in the top 200, NU’s press service reported on Jan. 22.

NU is ranked in nine of THE’s 11 subject clusters, with four clusters now among the top 500 globally. These rankings assess institutions based on teaching quality, research environment and quality, industry links, and internationalization.

In 2023, NU debuted in THE rankings, placing in the 501–600 range. Since then, Education Studies has advanced from the 251–300 to the 176–200 bracket, while Medical and Health rose from 501–600 to 401–500. Engineering, Social Sciences, and Arts and Humanities are also among NU’s programs ranked in the top 500.

This growth was particularly driven by NU’s Graduate School of Education (GSE) and the School of Medicine. Established in 2012, the GSE collaborates with renowned global institutions such as the University of Cambridge and the University of Pennsylvania to offer cutting-edge master’s and doctoral programs.

The School of Medicine, founded in 2015 in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, contributes to modernizing Kazakhstan’s healthcare system by integrating research, innovation, education, and patient care.

“This achievement aligns with our recent success in securing two international accreditations – one for our Doctor of Medicine academic program, recognized by the Eurasian Centre for Accreditation and Quality Assurance in Higher Education and Health Care (ECAQA), and another for the University Medical Center (UMC), accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI),” said NU Vice President and Dean of the School of Medicine Massimo Pignatelli.

NU remains committed to its goal of joining the top 300 universities worldwide by 2030.