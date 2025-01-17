Mid-January Adventures: What to Explore This Week

ASTANA – Unwind this weekend after a busy work week by visiting engaging exhibitions and sporting events. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

“Cinderella” ballet on Jan. 18-19

The “Cinderella” ballet brings Charles Perrault’s timeless tale to life, following a poor girl whose magical transformation leads to a royal ball and true love. Like pumpkins turning into coaches and mice into horses, enchanting moments are brought to life with stunning choreography. Full of vibrant dance and heartfelt emotion, the performance beautifully captures the romance and triumph over hardship, offering a magical experience long after the final bow.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on Jan. 19

The Barys Arena will soon host a thrilling hockey game between Barys and Lokomotiv. Get ready for an exciting match full of action and intense moments. Support your team and be part of the excitement.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet on Jan. 18-19

“Swan Lake” is one of the greatest masterpieces of classical ballet, composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875 for the Moscow Imperial Bolshoi Theater. The story is based on a folk tale about a princess cursed to become a swan by an evil sorcerer. Prince Siegfried tries to save Odette, but his tragic mistake occurs when he is deceived by Odile, a false version of Odette, leading him to break his vow.

The ballet has had several versions, but the 1895 production became a massive success and set the standard for all future performances. With its stunning choreography and timeless music, “Swan Lake” has become the symbol of classical ballet, captivating newcomers and long-time ballet fans alike.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Konaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s music on Jan. 18

Ludovico Einaudi is a great Italian composer and an outstanding representative of neoclassical music. He wrote soundtracks for famous movies, including “The Intouchables,” “The Father” and “Nomadland.”

Cinema Lab is a unique project that blends cinema with live music, offering a fresh way to experience iconic films. At Cinema Lab concerts, audiences are immersed in the magic of animation and film, enhanced by live performances that add emotional depth and warmth.

Venue: Smart Point, 380, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

A concert celebrating the 340th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach on Jan. 18

An enchanting evening of classical music awaits as the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet presents a special concert dedicated to the 340th anniversary of the legendary Johann Sebastian Bach. Experience the timeless beauty and intricate brilliance of Bach’s masterpieces performed by renowned musicians in a celebration of his enduring legacy. It is an extraordinary tribute to one of history’s greatest composers.

Venue: Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.