Kazakhstan, Türkiye Sign Military Cooperation Plan for 2025 in Ankara

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 27 January 2025

ASTANA – A military cooperation plan for 2025 was signed between Kazakhstan and Türkiye during a visit of a Kazakh delegation led by Colonel Olzhas Khussainov, head of the International Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, to Ankara.

The agreement was signed by Khussainov and Turkish Brigadier General Çatal Erdoğan, reported the Kazakh Defense Ministry on Jan. 27.

The document outlines joint efforts in military education, peacekeeping, combat training, and medical cooperation, as well as the exchange of high-level visits between the two nations.


