Kazakhstan to Introduce 25 New Professions in Transport and Logistics Sector

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will introduce 25 new professions in the transport and logistics sector given its rapid development, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said at a Jan. 8 government meeting that focused on the Action Plan for the Year of Working Professions, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Karabayev particularly noted using Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology for highway construction and reconstruction, requiring new roles such as smart road design engineers, BIM-skilled foremen, construction robot operators, and digital designers. Additionally, digital logistics map designers and operators are needed for managing large transport and logistics hubs.

In civil aviation, there will be a demand for external pilots of remotely piloted aircraft systems. Kazakhstan plans to introduce these specialties in collaboration with educational institutions.

Currently, 772,000 of the country’s 9.7 million employed people work in the transport sector, primarily in rail, road transport, logistics, and warehousing.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of skilled workers as the economy’s main productive force, emphasizing the need for market-demanded specialists.

“We need thousands of skilled workers. New specialties appear every year,” he said.

To support this, the state has doubled college education funding and plans to create a competence center in Astana, integrating educational programs that meet international standards.