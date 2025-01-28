Kazakhstan to Finalize Agreements for First Nuclear Power Plant in Almaty Region

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to conclude agreements for the construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Almaty Region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a Jan. 28 expanded government meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Regional analysis to determine locations for a second nuclear power plant is also nearing completion,” Bektenov added.

Earlier this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the urgency of advancing nuclear power development, noting that Kazakhstan aims to construct two large nuclear power plants and has the potential for a third. He outlined a vision for transforming the country into a leader in nuclear energy, fully integrating artificial intelligence and achieving comprehensive digitalization.

General indicators

Bektenov recalled Kazakhstan’s 2024 economic growth of 4.8%, driven by agriculture (13.7%), construction (13.1%), trade (9.1%), and transport (8.5%). The manufacturing sector expanded by 5.9%, agriculture and processing achieved record growth over the past ten years. However, oil production declined by 2.4 million tons, negatively impacting GDP due to the OPEC+ commitments and major field repairs.

In total, the government is currently monitoring more than 800 promising projects.

Oil and gas, coal chemistry

Several large-scale projects are underway in the oil and gas sector. A $7.4 billion polyethylene plant is set to begin construction alongside a $1.3 billion butadiene plant. In Pavlodar, the construction of an alkylate plant has started with the support of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. Qarmet is developing a $262 million coal tar processing facility. Meanwhile, China Energy has confirmed interest in investments worth $4 billion in coal chemistry in Kazakhstan.

Mining and metallurgical industry

In this sector, main projects include a copper smelter worth over $1 billion in the Abai Region and a ferroalloy plant in the Pavlodar Region. The latter also plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant to process gold-copper concentrate and produce 15 tons of gold annually.

Agriculture

The agricultural sector is expanding with several high-value projects. These are a $132 million wheat processing plant in the Kostanai Region, a corn processing facility in the Turkistan Region, and a sunflower processing plant in the North Kazakhstan Region. Astana is also set to build a facility for deep processing wheat and peas into starch, gluten, and fructose syrup with a capacity of 320,000 tons.

Several investors are interested in implementing projects for the industrial processing of hemp. Several companies have been issued licenses for its cultivation, from which cold-pressed oil, animal feed, fertilizers, and fiber can be obtained.

Transport and logistics potential

Significant progress is being made in transport and logistics. This year, the Dostyk-Moiynty railway and the Almaty bypass will be completed. Ongoing projects involve the Darbaza-Maktaaral and Bakhty-Ayagoz railways and plans for the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar railway and second tracks on the Altynkol-Zhetygen section.

Kazakhstan plans to construct new airports in Katon-Karagay, Zaisan, and Kenderli, along with the air hub in Aktau. This year, work will begin on a fiber-optic communication line under the Caspian Sea.

Electricity generation

Kazakhstan is advancing its energy sector by implementing projects for thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semei and Oskemen, with phased commissioning until 2032. Renewable energy projects are expected to add 450 megawatts this year. A plant for manufacturing wind power components is under construction.

Oil, gas, and rare earth metals

In 2024, KazMunayGas national oil and gas company began drilling on four projects in the Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Aktobe Regions. The geological resources of these projects exceed 800 million tons in oil equivalent.

This year, the first Kazakh shale oil is expected to be produced, creating additional incentives for attracting investment in the industry. Moreover, a large deposit containing 17 types of rare earth metals has been discovered in the Karagandy Region.

“The Investment Headquarters promptly resolved problematic issues in 115 projects worth $50 billion,” Bektenov noted. “ It forms a package of targeted legislative changes to improve the business climate. Currently, 97 amendments are in progress.”

Artificial intelligence

Kazakhstan is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for social protection, environment, emergencies, and industry decision-making.

“This year, we will fully launch a virtual assistant in the provision of public services, which will explain to citizens how to act in a specific situation and offer suitable services,” Bektenov said.

The government has launched KazLLM, the country’s first proprietary AI language model, and plans to open the Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence this year.

Astana Hub has become an effective platform for IT startups, hosting 1,600 companies. One of the projects is the Alaqan system, which allows users to be identified by palm. The project has already been implemented in 300 schools. It will be exported to six countries in the first half of the year, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Kuwait and other countries.

Science dev’t

Kazakhstan focuses on the development of university science and its commercialization. A new method for obtaining pure selenium, widely used in medicine, electronics and other high-tech areas, has been developed at Satpayev University by the Kazakhmys Corporation.

The production of exoskeletons for rehabilitating people with musculoskeletal disorders is being established at Nazarbayev University.

Healthcare

In Kazakhstan, infant mortality decreased by 6.7%, and maternal mortality dropped by 11.4%. Cancer screenings were expanded by 38%, and 2.8 million people have undergone them. As a result, the mortality rate from malignant neoplasms has decreased by 3.5%.

Kazakh scientists have also developed a new drug for treating cancer. Clinical trials are expected to conclude by year-end.