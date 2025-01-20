Kazakhstan Surpasses Japan in Mobile Internet Speed

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has surpassed Japan in mobile internet speed, securing the 57th position globally compared to Japan’s 58th, according to the Speedtest Global Index for December 2024.

In particular, the median download speed in Kazakhstan was 53.76 megabits per second (Mbps), and in Japan, it was 53.54 Mbps. In terms of fixed broadband speed, Kazakhstan ranked 88th globally.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait took the top three in median download speed. Regarding city rankings, Almaty took 63rd, while Astana – 71st place among 160 cities.

The Speedtest Global Index compares mobile and fixed broadband speeds worldwide.