Kazakhstan Seen as Top Candidate to Host 2028 Olympic Qualifying Tournament

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is among the most likely candidates to host the licensing qualifying tournament in weightlifting for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, said International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Mohammed Hasan Jalood during his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Jan. 17 in Astana.

The meeting was also attended by Mohamed Yousef Al Mana, president of the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF).

Welcoming the two officials, President Tokayev thanked them for their contribution to strengthening cooperation and development of weightlifting in Kazakhstan. This sport, according to him, is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan.

Jalood, who has served as IWF President since 2022, recalled the top performance of Kazakh athletes at the World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain in December.

Mohamed Yousef Al Mana also noted the high level of the Kazakh school of weightlifting. According to him, Astana and Almaty have the potential to create a regional weightlifting hub for Central Asian countries.

Los Angeles was selected as the host of the 2028 Olympic Games at the International Olympic Committee session in Lima in September 2017. This will be Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, following the 1932 and 1984 editions and its debut as host of the Paralympic Games.

The LA28 Games will showcase over 3,000 hours of live sports, spanning 800 events across more than 40 disciplines. Los Angeles is expected to welcome 15,000 athletes competing in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.