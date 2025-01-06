Kazakhstan Opens New Industrial Facilities in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan launched approximately 180 new industrial facilities in 2024, with a total investment of 1.3 trillion tenge (US$2.48 billion), creating about 14,400 jobs. This was announced during a Dec. 30 off-site meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin in the Karagandy Region, reported the Ministry of Agriculture’s press service.

The building materials sector led with 34 projects worth 196.3 billion tenge (US$374 million), followed by food processing with 33 projects worth 110.7 billion tenge (US$211 million), and machine-building with 32 projects valued at 92.9 billion tenge (US$177 million).

The Almaty Region attracted the highest investment with 15 projects totaling 315.9 billion tenge (US$602.7 million). Other key regions included Aktobe with five projects worth 200.4 billion tenge (US$382 million), Zhambyl with 13 projects totaling 175.5 billion tenge (US$334.8 million), and Kostanai with 13 projects valued at 152.7 billion tenge (US$291 million).

In agriculture, 258 projects worth 250 billion tenge (US$477 million) were completed in the first 11 months of 2024. Highlights include a dairy farm with 1,800 head of cattle in the Pavlodar Region, a 30-million-egg incubator in the Zhambyl Region, semi-finished product production with a 3,300-ton capacity in the Akmola Region, and a 40,000-ton vegetable storage facility in the Mangystau Region.

Zhumangarin emphasized that the Ministry of National Economy will focus on developing the real sector of the economy in 2025.

“This sector generates taxes, contributes to Gross Domestic Products, and has no alternatives,” he said.

“We propose directing free funds toward supporting businesses and specific projects. Domestic production must be developed. All projects in the national investment pool and roadmaps should be top priorities for akimats (city administration). This includes large-scale economies and the economy of simple things, which are essential today,” Zhumangarin added.

During the meeting, Gabidulla Ospankulov, the chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, presented the National Digital Investment Platform. The platform, a single window for investors, government agencies, and the quasi-state sector, automates information exchange to provide a comprehensive overview of Kazakhstan’s investment policy. It currently includes 836 projects, with 60 implemented under the green corridor.

Zhumangarin also visited the Qarmet metallurgical plant in Temirtau, the Saran industrial zone, and the Saryarka Special Economic Zone (SEZ). In the Saran zone, the Kazakh company QazTechna produces buses and special equipment, Tengri Tyres manufactures automobile tires, and Silk Road Electronics produces household appliances.

Silk Road Electronics recently signed an agreement with Samsung Electronics to produce Samsung’s latest line of televisions, including premium models.

Six additional projects worth 109.7 billion tenge (US$209 million), expected to create over 2,500 jobs, are planned for the Saran zone.