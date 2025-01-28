Kazakhstan Launches Powerful Wind Turbines in Aktobe Region

ASTANA – The first two wind turbines of the Chromtau Wind Power Plant in the Aktobe Region, currently under construction by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), have been connected to the grid. Each turbine has a capacity of 6.25 megawatts, making them the most powerful operational wind generators in the country, reported on Dec. 24 the ERG’s press service.

The 150-megawatt project is part of the company’s decarbonization strategy and aligns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. It features the latest engineering and technological advancements.

According to a statement from Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, the Chinese manufacturer of the turbines, they have pioneered the use of medium-speed permanent magnet technology, setting a new standard for efficiency and speed.

The renewable energy produced by the plant will be supplied to the Donskoi Mining and Processing Plant and will help reduce the carbon footprint of Kazakhstan’s ferrochrome industry.

Once fully operational, the wind power plant is expected to generate up to 460 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity annually, significantly lowering the country’s emissions. The project will prevent approximately 440,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and more than 4,000 tons of other pollutants from entering the atmosphere. These efforts support Kazakhstan’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Investment in the project has surpassed 74 billion tenge (US$142 million). It is expected to create 300 jobs during the construction phase and provide 25 permanent positions once the plant begins operations in 2025.