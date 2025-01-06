Kazakhstan Expects $2.2 Billion Investment in Manufacturing Industry for 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan anticipates an investment inflow of 1.2 trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion) into its manufacturing sector in 2025, creating 19,640 new jobs, the Ministry of Industry and Construction reported on Jan. 5.

Overall, Kazakhstan plans to implement 190 investment projects. Key sectors include mechanical engineering, which will create over 7,800 jobs, and ferrous metallurgy, which will see an investment of 256 billion tenge (US$488.4 million).

The most significant projects planned are vehicle production, household appliances, and metallurgy. Astana-Motors, for example, will construct a multi-brand passenger car production plant in Almaty, with an annual capacity of 90,000 cars and 2,200 new jobs.

The KIA Qazaqstan plant in the Kostanai Region will produce 70,000 cars annually and create 1,500 jobs. Also, a new household appliance factory in the Almaty Region will produce 750,000 units annually and generate 1,200 jobs.

The QazAlPack project in Shymkent will modernize an aluminum bag plant, adding 112 jobs and introducing innovative technologies. The Texoltrans project will establish a freight car manufacturing plant in the Atyrau Region, creating 180 jobs. The Kazpoligraf project in the Abai Region will produce cardboard packaging for liquid products.

The output of these projects is expected to reach 2.2 trillion tenge (US$4.1 billion), with 0.8 trillion tenge (US$1.5 billion) allocated for exports and 1.4 trillion tenge (US$2.6 billion) for import substitution.