Kazakhstan Expands Energy Capacity with Major Additions in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan introduced energy generation power with a total capacity of more than 700 megawatts (MW) in 2024, the Ministry of Energy reported on Dec. 27.

Kazakhstan launched several energy projects to enhance its power generation capacity. Among these was the commissioning of Unit No. 1 at the Ekibastuz State Regional Power Plant (GRES-1), which added 500 MW to its output. Additionally, the replacement of Turbine No. 6 at the Atyrau Thermal Power Plant (TPP) increased by 65 MW. Also, the modernization of Boiler No. 8 at the Zhezkazgan TPP boosted its capacity by 43 MW.

Renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 163.35 MW were also implemented to boost the share of green energy in the country’s energy balance.

The ministry emphasized these upgrades aim to enhance installed capacity and modernize outdated equipment, contributing to the nation’s energy security and sustainability.

On Jan. 8, Almasadam Seitkaliyev, the Minister of Energy, said 72 energy projects will create over 41,000 jobs by 2030.

Specialized training programs have been implemented to meet the growing demand for energy professionals.

Some 19,000 students study energy-related fields. By 2030, the sector will require an additional 20,000 specialists.