Kazakhstan Considers New Oil Refinery by 2030 to Process 10 Million Tons

ASTANA – The Kazakh Energy Ministry stressed the need to build a new oil refinery by 2030 to process at least 10 million tons of oil annually, Kazinform reported on Jan. 21.

Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev spoke about this last November, stating that design work should begin by 2030 and construction should follow by 2032 due to the expected shortage of light oil products in 2036. He added that the refinery is planned to be built in western Kazakhstan.

Satkaliyev said it will cover the country’s needs for fuels and lubricants from 2040 to 2050 and facilitate exports to the rapidly developing markets of Central, South, and Southwest Asia.

Kazakhstan’s oil refining industry aims to ensure economic growth and supply the domestic market with high-quality fuels and lubricants. This function currently relies on three major oil refineries: Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Shymkent, along with the Aktau bitumen plant. Together, these facilities handle up to 18 million tons of oil annually.

The draft for Kazakhstan’s Oil Refining Industry Development Concept for 2024-2040 outlines plans to expand refining capacities in these facilities. The Shymkent oil refinery’s capacity is set to increase from six to 12 million tons per year, the Pavlodar petrochemical plant from 5.5 to eight million tons, the Atyrau oil refinery from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons, and the Aktau bitumen plant from one to 1.5 million tons per year, with bitumen production rising from 500,000 to 750,000 tons annually.