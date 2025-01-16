Kazakhstan Advances in 2025 Henley Passport Index With 77 Visa-Free Destinations

ASTANA – The Kazakh passport ranked 65th, moving one spot up in the Henley Passport Index 2025 released on Jan. 8. Citizens of Kazakhstan can now visit 77 countries without a visa or using a simplified procedure.

The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. In 2024, Kazakhstan ranked 66th.

Singapore secured the top spot, offering 195 visa-free travel opportunities. Japan is in the runner-up spot with a score of 193.

EU member states France, Germany, Italy and Spain are in third place, along with Finland and South Korea, with access to 192 destinations without a prior visa.

Afghanistan, with access to 26 visa-free destinations, holds the 106th position at the bottom of the ranking.

The Henley Passport Index, drawing from historical data spanning 19 years and regularly updated expert analysis, relies on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority to reflect the latest shifts in passport power.