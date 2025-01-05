Kazakh-Uzbek New Railway Line to Increase Export Volumes

ASTANA – A new railway connecting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will open in 2027, increasing the volume of export transportation, reported the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) press service on Jan. 3.

According to the KTZ, constructing a new railway line would allow freight to be redirected from the existing Saryagash-Tashkent section to the new branch, relieving the Saryagash station and increasing export traffic to Uzbekistan.

“For these purposes, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is implementing an investment project worth 286 billion tenge (US$545. 9 million). The project’s implementation involves 46 pieces of road construction equipment and more than 70 persons,” reads the statement published on Jan. 2.

KTZ stated that the railway will be built using materials from local producers. During construction, 3,400 temporary employment and more than 500 permanent positions will be created.

Kazakhstan is pursuing initiatives to increase its transport connections through five major international railway routes that connect Chinese markets with Europe and Central Asia.