Railway Upgrades to Bolster Kazakhstan’s Role in Global Logistics

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is implementing measures to enhance its transport connectivity through five main international railway corridors connecting Chinese markets with Europe and Central Asia, said Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev at a Nov. 26 government meeting.

There are currently 27 railway border locations between Kazakhstan and its five neighbors. The Dostyk, Altynkol, and Saryagash stations in the directions of China and Central Asia make the most of their potential. Measures are being implemented to extend inspection points, terminal capacities, and the number of tracks and parks to increase their capacity. The capacity of the Dostyk and Altynkol stations will double due to these measures.

According to Karabayev, work is underway to construct four railway projects of over 1,300 kilometers to develop the country’s transport and transit potential.

The construction of the second tracks of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway section (836 kilometers) and the Almaty bypass line (74 kilometers) is ongoing, and the construction of the Darbaza-Maktaaral (152 kilometers) and Bakhty-Ayagoz (272 kilometers) railway lines has begun. Construction work on Dostyk-Moyinty and the Almaty bypass line is 75% complete.

The implementation of these projects will increase the throughput capacity of the Dostyk station to 35 million tons, reduce the time of cargo transportation through the Almaty station, free up the Saryagash station, and increase the throughput capacity by an additional 20 million tons in the direction of Central Asia and China.