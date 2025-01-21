Kazakh Universities to Demonstrate Achievements at Bett Show 2025 This Week

ASTANA – For the first time, Kazakhstan’s six leading universities will demonstrate their achievements in priority specialties at the British Educational Training and Technology Show (Bett Show), which will take place on Jan. 22-24 in London.

According to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, participants include the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Nazarbayev University, D. Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, Satbayev University and Atyrau University of Oil and Gas, as well as the Center for International Programs JSC.

One of the largest international events in education and technology annually brings together education specialists, representatives of schools, universities, EdTech companies and developers of educational solutions from around the world.