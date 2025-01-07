Kazakh President Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas Day

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the country’s Orthodox Christians on Christmas on Jan. 7.

“This bright holiday is the embodiment of goodness and hope. It unites believers in pursuing humanism’s high ideals.

At Christmas, human hearts are filled with special joy. Orthodox people seek to demonstrate care and attention to their loved ones and mercy and compassion to those in need,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, Orthodoxy makes an essential contribution to strengthening the unity and solidarity of the country’s people, promoting the values ​​of patriotism, creativity and responsibility.

“I am convinced that harmony and mutual understanding in society will remain a reliable basis for the sustainable progress of Kazakhstan.

I wish all Orthodox citizens of our country health, happiness, and success in their endeavors!

Merry Christmas!” said Tokayev.