Kazakh President Adopts Law on New Education Savings System for Children

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on the Keleshek voluntary education savings system on Jan. 10.

The Keleshek system provides state-funded start-up educational capital, an annual state incentive payment, and investment income, covering children from the age of five, reported the Akorda press service.

“A one-time start-up educational capital will be accrued to children who turn five years old in 2025 and in subsequent years in the amounts that will be provided for by the rules for the accrual, use, and return of start-up educational capital, approved by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education,” reads the law.

The Keleshek system, in addition to an annual state bonus of 5% and 7% for children from socially vulnerable categories of the population, allows citizens to accumulate funds that can be used to obtain technical and vocational, post-secondary, higher, and postgraduate education, as well as to improve housing conditions.