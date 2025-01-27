Kazakh Historians Discuss Expanding Understanding of National History at Astana Forum

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National Congress of Historians convened on Jan. 25 with 300 representatives from the scientific community, including historians, researchers, and public figures.

State Counselor Erlan Karin highlighted the forum’s significance for advancing Kazakhstan’s historical research, emphasizing the need for a broader understanding of the nation’s history in light of new archaeological discoveries and archival findings.

“Kazakhstan is not only the cradle of ancient forms of nomadic statehood and the heir to once powerful states and empires, but also the center of the birth and formation of a unique nomadic civilization. Therefore, the task of domestic historical science is to expand the understanding of our history in the context of a large civilizational paradigm,” Karin said.

The forum’s plenary session and seven working sections considered current methods of analysis, systematization and introduction into scientific circulation of discoveries in archeology, ethnography, ethnology, historical geography, and the results of research by domestic researchers in foreign archival, museum and library collections, reported Kazinform.

Key discussions included preparing a major academic work titled “History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day,” involving over 250 scholars.

The meeting participants emphasized the need to expand research on archaeological and historical-cultural monuments, further develop museum work and local history, and improve textbooks and methods of teaching history.