Kazakh Citizens Gain Visa-Free Access to 46 Countries

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens now have visa-free access to 46 countries, according to the Global Passport Power Rank, which placed Kazakhstan 52nd with a mobility score of 95.

Kazakhstan ranked 54th last year. In addition to the visa-free destinations, citizens can obtain visas on arrival in 50 countries, while pre-arranged visas are required for the remaining 102.

The United Arab Emirates leads the ranking — its citizens can visit 133 destinations visa-free. Spain follows with a score of 179 points. The third place is shared by 14 European countries, including Finland, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Norway, Greece, and Ireland.

At the bottom of the list are Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.