Kazakh Athletes Win Six Medals at 2025 FISU World University Games Winter

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 16 January 2025

ASTANA – Kazakh freestyle skier Anastasia Gorodko won her second gold medal in the parallel moguls event at the 2025 FISU World University Games Winter, which takes place in Torino on Jan. 13-23. Ayaulym Amrenova won the silver medal.

Anton Bondarev won a silver medal in the men’s parallel moguls, losing in the final to Japan’s athlete.

Kazakh para-athletes Denis Zinov and Roman Kurbanov won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the 10 kilometers freestyle skiing event on Jan. 15.

In total, Kazakhstan’s national team won six medals. 


