Illinois Institute of Technology, Kazakh Narxoz University Announce Dual Degree Program 

ASTANA – Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) and Almaty-based Narxoz University signed a partnership agreement on Jan. 13, establishing a dual degree program, allowing students to earn two bachelor’s degrees in IT specialties from both universities.

This cooperation is part of the strategic initiative Narxoz Global-2030, aimed at enhancing the training of IT specialists according to international standards, reported the Kazakh university’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized that this agreement would create new opportunities for Kazakh students to access world-class education.

The dual degree will be offered through a 4+0 format, meaning students will complete their entire four-year education in Kazakhstan at Narxoz University and receive two diplomas upon graduation. However, if desired, they can also spend one month to a year at Illinois Tech in Chicago.

“The dual degree program with Illinois Institute of Technology is an important step in providing students from Kazakhstan with knowledge and skills that meet international standards. Narxoz University offers unique opportunities that pave the way for a global career in high-tech fields and contribute to the development of this sector in Kazakhstan,” emphasized Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek.

The program is focused on preparing computer and data engineering specialists in English. It also provides the opportunity to transition to Illinois Tech in Chicago to complete the degree program and access post-work study opportunities through Optional Practical Training with employers.

“Through our partnership with Narxoz University, we are broadening our international impact by bringing our rigorous, innovation-driven pedagogy and curriculum to ambitious future leaders in Kazakhstan. Together, we aim to shape the next generation of IT professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to excel on the global stage,” said Mallik Sundharam, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Illinois Tech.

An official visit by a delegation from Illinois Tech to Kazakhstan is scheduled for March. Students can begin studying under the new dual degree program in September.