EU-Central Asia Civil Society Forum Promotes Regional Cooperation, Sustainable Development

ASTANA — The fifth European Union-Central Asia Civil Society Forum convened in Almaty on Jan. 28, drawing 150 representatives from EU institutions, UN agencies, regional governments and civil society organizations. The three-day forum aims to foster regional cooperation through discussions on gender equality, youth participation, digital transformation, and climate change.



“Civil society lies at the heart of democratic governance and sustainable development. As highlighted in the EU’s New Strategy on Central Asia [adopted in 2019] and the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between the EU and Central Asia [adopted in 2023], the EU and its Central Asian partners recognize the indispensable role of civil society in fostering accountability, inclusiveness, and resilience,” said EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić.

Simkić emphasized the EU’s dedication to supporting civil society as a driver of positive change.

“In Central Asia, we have seen many positive regional developments initiated and supported by political leaders. These efforts can only be strengthened by involving civil society. The Forum brings civil society from all five countries together to exchange best practices, promote networking and learn from one another,” said Simkić.

According to Simkić, the EU has allocated 4.5 million euros (US$4.7 million) to the EU Civil Society Facility in Central Asia, implemented by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and supported by the Danish Institute for Human Rights. The initiative underscores the power of international collaboration in empowering civil society in the region.

Simkić highlighted the forum’s role as a platform to address pressing issues on the agenda.

“These challenges also present opportunities to shape a future that is inclusive, innovative and resilient,” she said, noting that digital transformation, energy, and climate change are key priorities under the EU’s Global Gateway program for Central Asia.

The forum’s outcomes are expected to guide EU-supported future initiatives in the region.

The initiative aims to empower civil society organizations from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan by fostering collaboration and advancing their role in driving sustainable development, promoting transparent governance, and ensuring participation in regional decision-making.

The role of civil society in achieving SGDs

UN Resident Coordinator Stephen O’Malley emphasized the importance of civil society in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Civil society plays a critical role in fostering sustainable communities, upholding human rights, and advancing sustainable development. Core values such as equality, environmental protection, and shared responsibility align with principles upheld by the EU, including democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

O’Malley highlighted collaborative efforts between the UN and the EU, noting projects designed to advance the SDGs in Central Asia.

“With improved communication channels, we engage with over 7,000 civil society organizations. These partnerships highlight the effectiveness of collective action, providing opportunities for communities to actively participate in decision-making processes,” added O’Malley.

Kazakhstan’s commitment to civil society and governance

The hosting of the forum by Kazakhstan reflects its broader vision of a cooperative and prosperous Central Asia, where civil society plays a key role in promoting accountability and sustainable development.

“Civil society embodies the collective voice of the people; it is a force that enriches the nation’s social and cultural landscape. It champions the rights of vulnerable populations, fosters social justice and empowers citizens to become agents of change. [In Kazakhstan] civil society initiatives have led to the adoption of more than 100 regulatory legal acts,” said Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko.

According to Vassilenko, Kazakhstan has made significant strides in enhancing human rights protection and initiated a series of political reforms to modernize its political landscape and strengthen democracy.

He also outlined recent political reforms, including limiting presidential power, adopting a single seven-year presidential term, introducing a mixed electoral system, and enhancing the mandate of the Human Rights Ombudsperson.

Kazakhstan emphasizes collaboration between governments, civil society and international partners. It empowers citizens to shape the region’s future and fosters good governance and inclusive development.

“We prioritize building strong international partnerships, including with the UN, the EU, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, as we seek to improve legal frameworks and share best practices in good governance, the rule of law and civil society engagement,” said Vassilenko.

“The future of civil society in Kazakhstan and Central Asia holds immense promise. By embracing innovation, leveraging technology and cultivating a new generation of civic leaders, civil society can continue to be a powerful force for positive change,” he added.

EU’s Global Gateway priorities in Central Asia

The EU’s commitment to Central Asia is rooted in its Global Gateway strategy, which focuses on innovative, clean, secure digital, energy, and transport links. The approach also prioritizes strengthening health, education and research systems while adhering to international norms and standards.

The EU Civil Society Facility for Central Asia works to enhance the capacity of civil society organizations, enabling them to participate in regional governance and development. The initiative fosters collaboration among governments, civil society organizations, and international stakeholders through technical support and knowledge exchanges.

A vision for the future and long-term partnerships

The fifth EU-Central Asia Civil Society Forum is a cornerstone for shaping regional policies, particularly in digital transformation, climate action, youth participation, and women’s empowerment. These themes align with both regional priorities and the EU Strategy on Central Asia.

As Central Asia looks to the future, continued collaboration among the EU, UN, and regional partners will be essential.

“The empowerment of civil society is not just a goal; it is a necessity. Through active participation, Central Asia can strengthen governance, achieve sustainable development, and promote shared prosperity,” said Simkić.