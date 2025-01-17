Dimash Qudaibergen Wins People’s Favorite Award in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Qudaibergen received the People’s Favorite award on Jan. 16 in Astana, reported dimashnews.com.

Now in its 14th year, this prestigious award celebrates the most beloved figures in various fields, based on public votes. Qudaibergen was recognized in the Cultural Figure of the Year category.

Kanat Aitbayev, Qudaibergen’s father and director of the DimashAli Creative Center, accepted the award on behalf of Qudaibergen.

“With great gratitude and respect, I accept this award from our people, from my dear compatriots who honor my work. Thank you so much, friends! I congratulate all the nominees who received the Halyqtyn Suiktysy [People’s Favorite] award today,” Qudaibergen said.