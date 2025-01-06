Azerbaijan Honors Kazakh Rescuers for Assistance in AZAL Plane Crash

ASTANA – Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, awarded several employees of Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry for their assistance in the emergency rescue operations following the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, the Azerbaijani ministry reported on Jan. 5.

The crash, which occurred on Dec. 25, resulted in 38 fatalities out of 67 people on board.

The “For Cooperation” badge was bestowed upon following rescuers: Azamat Seitalin, Timur Aminov, Kani Aidarov, Sayasat Karayev, Mazhit Kenzhegaliyev, Azymbek Kulkhanov, Yerbol Kuzembayev, Nauryzbek Mendibayev, Ardak Nugumanov, and Aiman Tleubergenova.

In addition, 69 Kazakh citizens, including local residents, medical specialists, firefighters, and other rescuers, had previously received gratitude and state awards for their courage during the accident.

A week ago, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kazakh citizens for bravery, professionalism and civic responsibility.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.