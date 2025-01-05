Int’l Investigators in Brazil to Retrieve Black Box Data from Crashed Azerbaijan Airlines Plane 

ASTANA – Brazilian Air Force investigators are working with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia to analyze the black box data from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed near Aktau on Dec. 25, claiming the lives of 38 people.

According to Euronews, Brazil’s air force said in a statement that nine foreign investigators have gathered with its experts at its center to investigate and prevent air accidents in the capital, Brasilia, to work on the data extracted from the flight recorder.

“Kazakhstan has three investigators in the group, while six others come from Azerbaijan and Russia. Investigators in Brasilia are working on recordings, cockpit voice and flight data recorders of the aircraft, the Brazilian air force added,” reported Euronews on Jan. 4.

There is no deadline for investigators to publicize their conclusions, which will ultimately come from authorities in Kazakhstan.

“The extraction, obtention and validation of the data of the flight recorders will take place in the shortest possible time,” said Brazil’s Air Force.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, produced in Brazil, was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia when it was diverted and crashed in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the Azerbaijani airline plane’s crash near Aktau at the end of December in an interview with the Ana Tili newspaper on Jan. 3.