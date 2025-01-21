AZAL Plane Crash: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan & Russia Launch Joint Investigation

ASTANA – Joint investigations are underway into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau, in coordination with authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia, including the Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told media, reported Trend on Jan. 20.

“By the order and instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, all relevant state structures have been mobilized in connection with the investigation of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, and they are carrying out their tasks according to their responsibilities. Criminal cases have been initiated in three countries – Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan – concerning aviation accident,” he said.

“Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia’s relevant authorities have gathered evidence, which they will later jointly analyze to identify the responsible parties. Currently, the Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office are conducting the necessary investigative actions in this direction,” he added.

On Dec. 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed nearly three kilometers from the Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board – 62 passengers and five crew members. The incident claimed the lives of 38 people, and 29 were injured.